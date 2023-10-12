World Arthritis Day 2023 Theme, History, Significance, Arthritis Symptoms and Treatment

World Arthritis Day is celebrated annually on October 12 and brings together people from around the world to raise awareness about the significant impact of rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases, commonly known as RMD. These conditions are often misdiagnosed, causing a delay in proper treatment. Therefore, World Arthritis Day serves as an important platform to educate the public about preventive measures, early symptoms and the importance of early diagnosis and treatment to minimize the impact of these diseases on people and their quality of life. .

Arthritis is a medical condition that primarily affects the joints. It usually develops with age and commonly affects the joints of the fingers, knees, and hips. Arthritis serves as an umbrella term that encompasses more than 100 different types of rheumatic diseases.

Among them, osteoarthritis stands out as the most widespread and prevalent type of arthritis. Other examples of rheumatic diseases that fall under this general term include gout, lupus, fibromyalgia, and septic arthritis. Each of these conditions has different characteristics and requires specific diagnostic and treatment approaches.

World Arthritis Day 2023: Theme

This year's theme, “Living with RMD at all stages of life,” highlights the fact that most rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases (RMD) have no cure and their diagnosis is often delayed. This requires ongoing treatment that can last for many years and, in some cases, even a lifetime. Management of EMR often involves regular check-ups with a rheumatologist and a specialized medical team. In more severe cases, hospitalization and surgery may be necessary, followed by rehabilitation and physical therapy.

World Arthritis Day: History

Arthritis has its roots in the Greek words "arthro" meaning joint and "itis" meaning inflammation, which translates to inflammation of the joints, a symptom of the disease. World Arthritis Day was first celebrated in 1996 in collaboration with the International Arthritis and Rheumatism Foundation. Since then, this day has been celebrated every year on October 12. In 1859, British rheumatologist Dr. Alfred Baring Garrod coined the name “rheumatoid arthritis.”

World Arthritis Day 2023: Significance

World Arthritis Day attempts to raise awareness by focusing the world's attention for one day on a painful, silent disease that affects the general population and also creates a community of patients, families, caregivers and others to express their experiences. This day aims to draw the attention of governments and health services, since the more awareness there is about the disease, its symptoms and treatments, the more people will be able to identify their condition and obtain timely prevention, diagnosis and treatment of RMDs.

World Arthritis Day 2023: Symptoms

1. Joint pain the first sign of arthritis is joint pain. When a person begins to experience such pain, he or she should immediately visit the doctor for further treatment to prevent the pain from increasing.

2. Swelling and tenderness in arthritis, the affected joints often become painful and exhibit swelling, which is a result of inflammation of the joints.

3. Stiffness of the bones in the morning other symptoms in patients may be redness or stiffness of the bones, especially in the morning. Additionally, this stiffness and pain may increase during rain or if there is a change in humidity.

World Arthritis Day 2023: Causes

There may be different reasons for arthritis, including a family history of arthritis, age, sex, previous joint injury, or obesity. It should be noted that obesity is one of the main causes of this disease, which generates stress, particularly in the knees, hips and spine, which in turn carries a high risk of developing arthritis.

World Arthritis Day 2023: Prevention

1. Control your weight losing weight relieves pain and increases the effectiveness of medications.

2. Exercise practicing exercises such as cycling, walking and swimming is essential for people suffering from arthritis. Increases strength and flexibility and reduces joint pain.

3. Quit smoking quitting smoking is essential to improve the effectiveness of rheumatoid arthritis treatment.

4. Balanced diet even if you do not suff er from arthritis, a balanced diet is crucial for overall health and well-being to maintain a healthy weight. Eat calcium-rich foods that include dairy products such as milk, cheese, and yogurt.