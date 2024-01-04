World Braille Day, observed every January 4, is a special day to remember Louis Braille, the person who created Braille, a way for blind people to read. It’s a time to appreciate how Braille has made life better for millions of blind people around the world. The day also reminds us that blind people should have the same rights as everyone else.

Louis Braille, who was from France, became blind when he was a kid. He accidentally hurt his eyes, and that changed his life. When he was 10 years old, he went to a special school for blind kids in France. There, he came up with the idea of using raised dots to make a special code for reading with your fingertips. This code is known as Braille.

Braille worked hard to create a system using six dots in each group. This made it possible for a blind person to feel the dots with their fingers and quickly move from one group to the next. In 2018, the United Nations decided that January 4 should be World Braille Day to honour Louis Braille. The first official celebration happened the next year, and now it’s recognized all around the world.

The theme for World Braille Day 2024, “Empowering Through Inclusion and Diversity,” underscores the commitment to creating a world where individuals with visual impairments are not only recognised but fully included in all aspects of society.

How to celebrate? Tell people about Braille and make a difference by giving blind or partially sighted people gifts in Braille.