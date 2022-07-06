World Chocolate Day 2022

Chocolates are delicious treats that can easily make one's day. On July 7th each year, World Chocolate Day is celebrated for the whole world to indulge in the sweet feeling of getting treats. As the day is upon us, chocolate lovers all over the world are more excited than ever. Although, people do not need any day to express their love for chocolate this occasion just gives all the chocolate lovers to enjoy their favourite sweet.

There are various theories about how Chocolate was introduced and how the sweetmeat gained polarity among the public. Some argue that International Chocolate Day commemorates the introduction of Chocolate to Europe in 1550. The cocoa confection, initially bitter, became sweet in the 16th century in Europe and became a popular treat in many households. Baker's Chocolate was the first chocolate company in America. The National Confectioners Association of the United States has designated a special day to celebrate sugary treats. According to some sources, the first World Chocolate Day was held in 2009. What matters most is that July 7 should be observed as a day to enjoy Chocolate in whatever form one prefers.

Each person has their favourite flavour or a specific amount in which they intake the chocolates. Some sweet tooths prefer all things sweet while some like bitter and dark chocolates. There are different ranges of chocolate for every person. Be it milk, dark or white the craze for this sweet delicacy is too much everywhere. You must be aware of some more flavours of chocolate like orange or rose but here are some more interesting chocolate flavours that are surely intriguing.