World Day Against Child Labour 2024: Date, history and significance

Child labour involves engaging children in work that is inappropriate for their age and detrimental to their physical and mental development. This issue persists globally due to poverty and social injustice, forcing many children into laborious tasks at the expense of their education and overall well-being. These young individuals often endure physical, mental, and emotional strain, hindering their development and denying them the childhood they deserve. Awareness and collective efforts are crucial in ensuring these children receive proper care and opportunities.

Observance Date

World Day Against Child Labour is observed annually on June 12. In 2024, this significant day falls on a Wednesday.

Historical Background

The Indian Constitution explicitly prohibits children under 14 from working in mines or hazardous occupations. Similarly, the International Labour Organization (ILO) asserts that individuals under 18 should not be engaged in hazardous work. In 1987, the Indian central government introduced the National Policy on Child Labour, which focuses on rehabilitating children involved in hazardous jobs. World Day Against Child Labour serves to highlight the importance of safeguarding children from dangerous work environments and promoting their healthy development.

Significance of the Day

The theme for World Day Against Child Labour 2024 is "Let’s Act on Our Commitments: End Child Labour." The day's observance aims to raise awareness about the harmful impacts of child labour. It calls upon governments, civil society, individuals, and workers to collaborate in ensuring a safe and nurturing environment for every child worldwide. By working together, we can help eliminate child labour and provide children with the opportunity for a healthy and fulfilling childhood.