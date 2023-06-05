Live
- Indian-American dies rescuing son from California beach waters
- BJP provoking people to misuse free power scheme in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah
- Tamil Nadu again postpones reopening of schools in view of summer
- Junior World Cup Shooting: Abhinav, Gautami win India's second gold
- Another Train Accident Took Place In Odisha's Bargarh
- Foreign Exchange Rates as on 5th June 2023
- India strongly raising issue of climate justice with developed countries: PM Modi
- Nitish Kumar Recalled The Time Of His Resignation Over West Bengal's Gaisal Accident
- Amlan Borgohain clinches gold at Flanders Cup in Antwerp
- In last 8 yrs, pace of development not gone down, but pollution level dipped in Delhi: Kejriwal
World Environment Day
Issues such as pollution, climate change, deforestation, and human overpopulation have drastically changed the way the world works. Because of the significance of these issues, the United Nations created World Environment Day to help educate people about the consequences of human activity.
World Environment Day is a holiday all about teaching people about environmental issues, giving people the opportunity to change the habits they have that are affecting the environment and work towards change.
