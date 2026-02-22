Kill orders against Khamenei, his son

Washington: US President Donald Trump may allow Iran to continue its nuclear enrichment if Tehran promises to leave "no possible path" to make a nuclear bomb, according to a report by Axios.

According to the American publication, if Tehran does not heed Washington's demands, Trump has a plan to kill Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his son Mojtaba, who is seen as a potential successor, and other members of the clergy leadership.

The report, which came at a time when Trump is continuously building the US armada in the Middle East, suggests that there could be a little possibility between the red lines set by Washington and Tehran for a deal to constrain Iran's nuclear capabilities without a war.

Quoting US officials, Axios reported that the threshold for Iran's forthcoming nuclear proposal is very high because it would have to persuade the many skeptics—inside the Trump administration and in the region-- about Tehran's intent to completely give up on nuclear warhead production.

"President Trump will be ready to accept a deal that would be substantive and that he can sell politically at home. If the Iranians want to prevent an attack, they should give us an offer we can't refuse.

The Iranians keep missing the window. If they play games, there won't be a lot of patience," a senior US official told the publication.

But the Pentagon is reportedly ready for the worst-case scenario and has given Trump numerous options to proceed in case Iran does not budge from its stance. "They have something for every scenario. One scenario takes out the ayatollah and his son and the mullahs," an advisor said. "What the President chooses, no one knows. I don't think he knows," they added. Per the report, the plan to kill Khamenei and his son was floated to Trump several weeks ago.