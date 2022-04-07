World Health Day is celebrated every year on the anniversary of the founding day of the World Health Organization. It's a day to focus on and raise awareness around health issues that affect people all over the globe.



The history of World Health Day is directly linked to the formation of the World Health Organization. The World Health Organization is an agency of the United Nations that focuses on the public health of the world at large. The WHO has a constitution that countries involved in the United Nations had an opportunity to sign, and unanimously did, agreeing to the tenets laid out within to promote the general health of the globe. Established in 1950, World Health Day is an important event that includes a theme each year that is meant to draw attention to a current health issue in the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) has 194 member states who are tasked with putting together regional, local, and international events on this day related to the particular health theme. Local governments also tend to jump on this band-wagon of promoting health issues. After all, global health means everyone on the planet