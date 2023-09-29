World Heart Day: 1,250 new heart attack cases reported in people under 35 years in B’luru in last two years

Apart from a sedentary lifestyle, several factors are resulting in more people suffering from heart attacks in the IT city of Bengaluru.

On the occasion of World Heart Day celebrated on September 29, experts called for lifestyle changes in a post-Covid scenario.

Dr. Sudarshan GT, Senior Consultant Minimally Invasive Cardiac Surgeon, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, told IANS, “Heart diseases are now prevalent among the young and 25 per cent of those who suffered heart attacks are below 45 years of age, not just in the state but in the entire country.

“The Bangalore Premature Coronary Artery Disease (PCAD) registry has disclosed that over the last two years, over 2,500 cases of heart attack have been recorded among patients under the age of 40 years. Out of these 1,250 fresh cases have been reported under the age of 35 years.”

Dr. Sudarshan stated that young adults face several risk factors like high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, high cholesterol, COVID-19 (which can lead to heart issues), family history, stress, and alcohol abuse.

These factors can contribute to heart disease in this age group, making it crucial to recognise warning signs such as cold sweats, fatigue, lightheadedness, nausea, pain or discomfort in the upper body, and shortness of breath.

“To reduce these risks, young adults should focus on lifestyle changes like exercising regularly, maintaining a healthy weight, eating a nutritious diet, managing stress, quitting smoking, and getting regular cardiac check-ups, especially if there is a family history of heart disease,” he stated.

Dr Haresh Mehta, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, SL Raheja Hospital stated, that there has been a rise in the number of youth suffering from heart attacks and it is due to poor quality of life and sedentary lifestyle. One suffers from a heart attack when there is less blood flow to the heart as the organ functions on regular oxygen supply, which it receives through blood.

The reasons for heart attacks in youth are categorised into non-modifiable and modifiable risk factors. The modifiable risks are that people can avoid smoking, as it damages the arteries, can damage the microcirculation level and impact lipid metabolism. Drug abuse leads to constriction of the coronary artery, thus causing a heart attack. Obesity and stress also impact the heart, so people should regularly exercise and sleep on time, said Dr. Haresh Mehta.

Non-modifiable risks are family history of heart problems. Genetic predisposition promotes heart attacks at cellular levels, so such individuals should take utmost care of their health. Also, high blood pressure impacts the heart as the organ has to work more than usual, thus exerting it, he stated.