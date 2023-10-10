Live
- Local BJP members welcome decision
- BJP Kisan Morcha celebrates decision with farmers
- Mahabubnagar: Congress leaders go door-to-door
- Health to door step workers of TN seeks performance-based incentives
- Wanaparthy: Former Minister rallies farmers at power substation
- Mahabubnagar: New GP building inaugurated
- Will besiege Gandhi bhavan
- Power crisis Karnataka; JD(S) demands release of white paper
- Wanaparthy district gears up for elections
- CP tells cops to follow EC’s directions
World Homeless Day
World Homeless Day was born out of discussions between aid workers around the world, all of whom were helping the homeless in their own countries. The aim and slogan of the day is ‘locals act locally on a global day’.
The emphasis is on giving hands-on aid that is sensitive to local needs, while being aware of the global problem of homelessness and feeling solidarity with other charity workers around the world.
