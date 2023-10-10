  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Life Style

World Homeless Day

World Homeless Day
x
Highlights

World Homeless Day was born out of discussions between aid workers around the world, all of whom were helping the homeless in their own countries

World Homeless Day was born out of discussions between aid workers around the world, all of whom were helping the homeless in their own countries. The aim and slogan of the day is ‘locals act locally on a global day’.

The emphasis is on giving hands-on aid that is sensitive to local needs, while being aware of the global problem of homelessness and feeling solidarity with other charity workers around the world.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X