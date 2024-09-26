World Tourism Day 2024: Date, History, Theme, Host Country, Wishes, and Statuses to Share

World Tourism Day is observed annually to emphasize the importance of tourism in promoting economic growth, fostering social connections, and celebrating cultural exchanges. The day also aims to raise awareness about creating a sustainable tourism industry that benefits future generations. In 2024, the focus is on the relationship between tourism and peace. Read on to learn about the date, history, theme, and host country, as well as wishes and statuses to share in celebration of this special day.

World Tourism Day 2024: Date and Theme

World Tourism Day 2024 will be celebrated on Friday, September 27. The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has chosen the theme "Tourism and Peace" for this year's event. This theme underscores tourism's pivotal role in promoting peace, fostering cultural understanding, and contributing to reconciliation processes worldwide.

World Tourism Day 2024: Host Country

In 2024, Georgia will serve as the host country for World Tourism Day. Known for its rich cultural heritage, stunning landscapes, and dedication to sustainability, Georgia will showcase its unique offerings while promoting the importance of responsible tourism.

History of World Tourism Day

World Tourism Day was first celebrated in 1980, following the adoption of the UNWTO statutes in 1970. The day was established to highlight the global significance of tourism in connecting people across borders and promoting mutual understanding. In 1997, the UNWTO began selecting a different host country each year to highlight the importance of tourism on an international scale.

World Tourism Day 2024: Wishes and Greetings

• Wishing you a wonderful World Tourism Day! May your travels inspire and uplift you, reminding you of the beautiful world we share.

• On this special day, let’s take a moment to appreciate the beauty of our planet and the joy of exploring it. Happy World Tourism Day!

• Happy World Tourism Day! May your journeys be safe, enriching, and full of wonderful discoveries.

• Wishing you an adventurous World Tourism Day! Explore new horizons and immerse yourself in the diverse cultures that make our world so unique.

• Happy World Tourism Day! May your travels be filled with awe, wonder, and the joy of discovering new places.

• Wishing everyone a joyful World Tourism Day! Let’s celebrate the connections we make through travel and the beauty of the cultures we encounter.

• Happy World Tourism Day! Here’s to new adventures, breathtaking views, and unforgettable memories.

• On this World Tourism Day, may every destination you visit fill you with inspiration and create lifelong memories.

World Tourism Day 2024: Facebook and WhatsApp Statuses

• Travel not just to see new places, but to gain new perspectives. Happy World Tourism Day!

• Travel far, travel wide, and travel often! Celebrating the joy of travel on World Tourism Day.

• Wishing everyone a day filled with adventure and wanderlust! Happy World Tourism Day.

• Celebrating the beauty of travel today! Where will your next adventure take you? #WorldTourismDay

• Happy World Tourism Day! Let’s explore, discover, and create memories to cherish forever.

• On this World Tourism Day, let’s appreciate our planet’s beauty and the thrill of exploration.

• Every journey begins with a single step. Happy World Tourism Day! Where will your next step take you?

• Let’s make memories that last a lifetime! What’s your next destination? #Wanderlust #WorldTourismDay

Celebrate World Tourism Day 2024 by spreading the joy of travel and adventure. Whether you're planning your next trip or simply reminiscing about past journeys, take a moment to appreciate the many wonders our world has to offer.