World Turtle Day

Turtle is a reptile that is common in almost all parts of the world. It has given a lot of people joy as a pet and as a marine animal. One of their observable characteristics is their encased bony shell. The reptile can be found in the sea and at times in freshwater bodies. World Turtle's Day has been celebrated on May 23rd every year since 1990. This celebration aims to bring awareness and enlighten people on the importance of the turtle. Due to their dwindling numbers, turtles have become rare to spot in the wild making their population as a species critically endangered. It is essential to know that on this day you get to celebrate the turtles and the tortoise roles on earth.



The American Tortoise Rescue organization created the holiday in 1990. Due to the global awareness of these endangered species, the World Turtle's Day observed the rapid decrease in turtles in the wild due to environmental hazards, hunting, falling prey, and in recent observations harvesting of their eggs that has pushed the species to near extinction.