Anshul Garg’s 'Zaalima' fever crossing borders

Music is known to surpass boundaries and not be restricted by any barriers of region or language. For India and Pakistan, music is one of the most unifying factors across the border on both sides. Having similar roots and familiar language also gives a factor of connection between the two countries. While some of Pakistan’s biggest hits like Aafreen Aafreen and Pasoori have found a huge listener base in India, Anshul Garg’s globally trending music has found one of its biggest fans in Pakistan.

One of the most renowned Pakistani actresses and a social media influencer as well, Hania Aamir has expressed her love for the music created by the founder of DMF and Play DMF, Anshul, which --includes his international collaborations—Shreya Ghoshal and French singer Tayc’s “Yimmy Yimmy”, and Arabic artist Dystinct’s “Zaalima”. Using her social media, the actress has made not one but four reels on the music churned out by Anshul’s label.

Hania made a transition reel on “Zaalima”, as well as a mashup of “Yimmy Yimmy” and “Naina” from Crew. And not only for transition videos, but the actress has lip synced to Shreya’s voice in “Yimmy Yimmy” as well as the song “Ittefaq by Oaff”, Savera and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Hania has over 15 million followers on Instagram, and her using Anshul’s music on her reels just goes on to show the power of music and how it transcends boundaries and unify us all.