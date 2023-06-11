  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Live Updates

Amit Shah's Public Meeting at Vizag Live Updates: BJP State leader PVN Madhav addresses the meeting by Chanting Bharta Maata Ki Jai

Amit Shahs Public Meeting at Vizag Live Updates: BJP State leader PVN Madhav addresses the meeting by Chanting Bharta Maata Ki Jai
x
Highlights

Banners, images, and saffron party flags welcoming Union Home Minister Amit Shah lined up at several places in the city. Key BJP leaders, including...

Banners, images, and saffron party flags welcoming Union Home Minister Amit Shah lined up at several places in the city. Key BJP leaders, including Kiran Kumar Reddy and Somu Veerraju, arrived in Visakhapatnam ahead of Amit Shah's visit.

Show Full Article

Live Updates

2023-06-11 11:39:00
  • 11 Jun 2023 12:57 PM GMT

    Vishnu Kumar Raju alleges that the Village Volunteers are the YSRCP activists and accused YS Jagan of resorting to the corruption. He said that there is no employment and development in the state under YSRCP rule.

  • 11 Jun 2023 12:53 PM GMT

    It's time to send YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to send home, says Vishnu Kumar Raju

  • 11 Jun 2023 12:47 PM GMT

  • 11 Jun 2023 12:46 PM GMT

  • 11 Jun 2023 12:45 PM GMT

    PVN Madhav said that Narendra Modi has took initiatives to bring all the welfare schemes to the door steps of the every poor across the country and brought the national highways to the state.

  • 11 Jun 2023 12:40 PM GMT

    BJP State leader PVN Madhav addresses the meeting by Chanting Bharta Maata Ki Jai and stated that it is fortunate for Andhra Pradesh to have Union Home Minister Amit shah on this occasion. He said that Narendra Modi is the one who turned the face of politics and taking the Gujarat Model of development to the world. He recalled the way the foreign leaders such USA president and Australia Prime Minister lauded the Narendra Modi.

  • 11 Jun 2023 12:29 PM GMT

    Public gathered at the meeting to be addressed by Union Minister Amit Shah at Railway Football Grounds in Visakhapatnam.




     


  • 11 Jun 2023 12:09 PM GMT

    Union Minister Amit Shah reaches Visakhapatnam on Sunday evening. He will be attending a public meeting at the Railway Football Grounds where tight security arrangements are in place. The Union Minister is going to highlight the nine-year-rule of Modi government along with various welfare schemes rolled out by the Centre.

Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X