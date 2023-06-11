Live
- Pakistan govt to wait and watch as Imran Khan gets exhausted from onslaught of cases
- Advance booking opens for 'Adipurush'
- Amit Shah Pitches for Tamil PM
- Jaishankar meets UN trade official, other dignitaries on sidelines of G20 meeting in Varanasi
- WTC Final: India's dream dies early on 5th day
- Bus owners not paid fare who brought people for Modi programme
- Simran Bala From Jammu And Kashmir Became The First Woman To Crack UPSC CAPF This Year
- Telangana governor participates in National seminar Bharateeyata - The Path to Amritkal
- Badminton: Ashmita Chaliha, Ravi lift titles at Maldives International Challenge
- Sachin Pilot targets Vasundhara Raje over corruption cases
Amit Shah's Public Meeting at Vizag Live Updates: BJP State leader PVN Madhav addresses the meeting by Chanting Bharta Maata Ki Jai
Banners, images, and saffron party flags welcoming Union Home Minister Amit Shah lined up at several places in the city. Key BJP leaders, including...
Banners, images, and saffron party flags welcoming Union Home Minister Amit Shah lined up at several places in the city. Key BJP leaders, including Kiran Kumar Reddy and Somu Veerraju, arrived in Visakhapatnam ahead of Amit Shah's visit.
Live Updates
- 11 Jun 2023 12:57 PM GMT
Vishnu Kumar Raju alleges that the Village Volunteers are the YSRCP activists and accused YS Jagan of resorting to the corruption. He said that there is no employment and development in the state under YSRCP rule.
- 11 Jun 2023 12:53 PM GMT
It's time to send YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to send home, says Vishnu Kumar Raju
- 11 Jun 2023 12:47 PM GMT
విశాఖకు @narendramodi ప్రభుత్వ కేటాయింపులు— BJP ANDHRA PRADESH (@BJP4Andhra) June 11, 2023
2022లో 688.73 కోట్లతో ఇండియన్ ఇన్స్టిట్యూట్ ఆఫ్ మేనేజ్మెంట్ (IIM) శాశ్వత ప్రాంగణ నిర్మాణం పూర్తి#VizagWelcomesAmitShah pic.twitter.com/Leo44Cmnvw
- 11 Jun 2023 12:46 PM GMT
#visag welcomes @AmitShahji pic.twitter.com/Nt8yML9bQe— Balakrishna Yadav (@Balakri53610826) June 11, 2023
- 11 Jun 2023 12:45 PM GMT
PVN Madhav said that Narendra Modi has took initiatives to bring all the welfare schemes to the door steps of the every poor across the country and brought the national highways to the state.
- 11 Jun 2023 12:40 PM GMT
BJP State leader PVN Madhav addresses the meeting by Chanting Bharta Maata Ki Jai and stated that it is fortunate for Andhra Pradesh to have Union Home Minister Amit shah on this occasion. He said that Narendra Modi is the one who turned the face of politics and taking the Gujarat Model of development to the world. He recalled the way the foreign leaders such USA president and Australia Prime Minister lauded the Narendra Modi.
- 11 Jun 2023 12:29 PM GMT
Public gathered at the meeting to be addressed by Union Minister Amit Shah at Railway Football Grounds in Visakhapatnam.
- 11 Jun 2023 12:09 PM GMT
Union Minister Amit Shah reaches Visakhapatnam on Sunday evening. He will be attending a public meeting at the Railway Football Grounds where tight security arrangements are in place. The Union Minister is going to highlight the nine-year-rule of Modi government along with various welfare schemes rolled out by the Centre.