Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Elections Results 2021 Live Updates: Counting of votes for 2,723 panchayats underway

Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Elections Results 2021 Live Updates: AP gram panchayat polls First Phase on today, Polling to Begin at 6.30 AM, while counting of votes will begin at 4 PM.

Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Elections Results 2021 Live Updates: As many as 2,723 panchayats in Andhra Pradesh are set to go for polls in the first phase on Today.

Elections will also be held to elect 20,157 ward members, said a press release from the Panchayat Raj department on Monday.

Polling will begin from 6.30 AM and go on till 3.30 PM, while counting of votes will begin at 4 PM.

The elections are being held using ballot paper and without any political party symbols.

All necessary precautions were in place as per COVID-19 protocol amid tight security.


  • 9 Feb 2021 11:56 AM GMT

    Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Elections Results Live Updates: Counting process has started across the state.

  • 9 Feb 2021 11:01 AM GMT

    Police gesture carrying an old woman voter to polling station by a police constable at Chittoor Mandal.


  • 9 Feb 2021 10:41 AM GMT

    79.35% polling reported in Anantapur district by 2.30 pm.


  • 9 Feb 2021 10:36 AM GMT

    73 percent of polling registered in Kavali revenue division of Nellore district by 2 pm. Polling has been peaceful and voters boycotted polls at Sambhunipalem in Allur Mandal.

  • 9 Feb 2021 10:36 AM GMT

    73.19 per cent of polling recorded by 02.30 PM in the First Phase of Panchayat Elections in Prakasam district.

  • 9 Feb 2021 10:06 AM GMT

    In Chittoor Revenue Division 79.33 percent of voters have exercised their franchise by 2.30. pm.


  • 9 Feb 2021 9:56 AM GMT

    Kurnool: up to 2.30 pm, the poll percentage was registered to 79.51. The information was announced by the district collector, G Veera Pandiyan.

  • 9 Feb 2021 8:45 AM GMT

    68.1 per cent of polling recorded by 01.30 PM in the First Phase of Panchayat Elections in Prakasam district.

  • 9 Feb 2021 8:44 AM GMT

    Kurnool: up to 12.30 PM, the polling percentage was 70.60

  • 9 Feb 2021 8:37 AM GMT

    57 per cent of polling recorded by 12.30 PM in the First Phase of Panchayat Elections in Prakasam district.

