Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Elections Results 2021 Live Updates: Counting of votes for 2,723 panchayats underway

Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Elections Results 2021 Live Updates: As many as 2,723 panchayats in Andhra Pradesh are set to go for polls in the first phase on Today.

Elections will also be held to elect 20,157 ward members, said a press release from the Panchayat Raj department on Monday.

Polling will begin from 6.30 AM and go on till 3.30 PM, while counting of votes will begin at 4 PM.

The elections are being held using ballot paper and without any political party symbols.

All necessary precautions were in place as per COVID-19 protocol amid tight security.





