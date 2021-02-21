AP Panchayat Elections 2021 Fourth Phase Polling Live Updates: voting begin at 6:30 AM

Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Elections 2021 Fourth Phase Polling and Results Live Updates: The stage is set for conducting the fourth and final phase of Andhra Pradesh panchayat elections on Sunday, February 21. The polling will be held for 2,744 Gram panchayats and 22,422 wards.

The voting will take place from 6.30 am to 3.30 pm in 161 mandals of 13 districts. Of the 3,299 gram panchayats scheduled for polls, elections were declared unanimous in 553 panchayats and polling will take place in 2,744 panchayats where 7,475 candidates are in the fray.

With regard to wards, of the total 33,435 wards, 10,921 members were declared unanimously elected to 10,921 wards and polling will be held for 22,422 wards for which 49,083 candidates are contesting. The elections authorities made arrangements to send the polling material to the respective polling stations





The counting of votes will begin at 4 pm and the results will be announced by night.





