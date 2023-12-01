Animal Movie Twitter Live Reviews And Updates

Live
Just In
Discover the latest buzz around the Animal Movie with this Twitter review! Dive into the social media reactions, opinions, and insights surrounding this highly anticipated film
Live Updates
- 1 Dec 2023 8:20 AM GMT
#AnimalMovieReview first half was action! second half was more emotions! Overall loved the film! Ranbir is soooooo good! There is nothing as such to give or hide spoilers! But do watch the post credit scene! 🤗— Mahesh Keshwala (@RealThugesh) December 1, 2023
And if kabir singh’s character triggered you! O boy ranbir’s…
- 1 Dec 2023 7:28 AM GMT
Banger!!! 🔥🤌#RanbirKapoor𓃵 what a performance 🥵#SandeepReddyVanga Did it 🧎🤌— Aravind 🔥🧊 (@Aravind92853834) December 1, 2023
It may not be everyone's cup of tea bt it is definitely mine 😌
A very different approach and hits you hard 🙌
Good performance frm the Cast ❤️#AnimalTheFilm #AnimalReview #AnimalMovie #ANIMAL pic.twitter.com/Owg1DXXOcD
- 1 Dec 2023 7:27 AM GMT
These seen literally goosebumps— Krishna Yadav (@Krishna89262930) December 1, 2023
⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ / 5#RanbirKapoor 🔥🔥🔥@imvangasandeep #AnimalMovieReview #AnimalPremieres#AnimalAdvanceBooking #ANIMAL #animalmovie #AnimalTheFilm#SandeepReddyVanga pic.twitter.com/pcZSiRCBNs
- 1 Dec 2023 7:11 AM GMT
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️— Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) December 1, 2023
ENTERTAINMENT ENTERTAINMENT ENTERTAINMENT 🔥#Animal is #RanbirKapoor’s big-ticket to super-stardom. The actor in him is fully utilised by #SandeepReddyVanga who has once again managed to hit the bull’s eye. Packaged with emotions, drama & action. #AnimalReview… pic.twitter.com/IsbeYpPRLX
- 1 Dec 2023 7:07 AM GMT
First half :— TopGun (@AlphaQaLLL) December 1, 2023
Mad Mad Mad 30mins of pre interval sequences 🤯
Pure adrenaline rush 🔥
Great writing, sound design n bgm
Peak performance of #RanbirKapoor𓃵 @imvangasandeep great work sir#AnimalTheFilm#AnimalMovieReview pic.twitter.com/uBcRA78Wwa
- 1 Dec 2023 6:59 AM GMT
Just Completed #AnimalTheFilm first half One word review kcpd 💥🔥— NANI CAMERON (@Nani____4) December 1, 2023
Stay tuned for full movie review #AnimalMovieReview pic.twitter.com/GwCaSOuHMa
- 1 Dec 2023 6:49 AM GMT
#AnimalMovieReview 4.5/5@AnilKapoor, a true gem.#RanbirKapoor's career-best.@iamRashmika, indispensable.@thedeol, the soul.@tripti_dimri23, captivating.@imvangasandeep, India shaken.@VangaPictures 👏#AnimalTheFilm #Animal pic.twitter.com/U6548sue4o— Journalist Venkatesh (@vickyvenki1) December 1, 2023
- 1 Dec 2023 6:46 AM GMT
Just finished this masterpiece. The first 25 mins and Ranbir's mesmerizing performance literally gave me chills, this one’s gonna be a big one ❤️— Papi Gudiya..05 (@RahulRa85289302) December 1, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor the actor that you are, Just incredible #AnimalMovieReview #AnimalTheFilm pic.twitter.com/4iBsSgAsAB
- 1 Dec 2023 6:36 AM GMT
What a movie has been made by #SandeepReddyVanga #ANIMAL— Aryan singhal (@aryxn_heree) December 1, 2023
Truely its gonna break the records of Box office🙌
No words for the acting of #RanbirKapoor𓃵 Hats off to him and the BGM is absolutely Fire 🔥#AnimalTheFilm pic.twitter.com/V6uaKznOEO
- 1 Dec 2023 6:29 AM GMT
Let it be carved in blood #RanbirKapoor𓃵 is the BEST Actor in the country. #Animal - The Most TERRIFIC, OUTSTANDING, MIND-BLOWING AND INSANELY INTENSE FILM OF 2023. FIVE Stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐— Sonup Sahadevan (@sonupii) December 1, 2023
Watch my full review on my YouTube channel #Bollywoodwallah#AnimalTheFilm pic.twitter.com/DOBDMChXLj