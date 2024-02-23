Live
Article 370 Movie Twitter Review and Live Updates: Starring Yami Gautam and Priyamani's powerful political film.
Live Updates
- 23 Feb 2024 7:12 AM GMT
@yamigautam ma'am #Article370Movie are amazing different. Your look different , I fear at watching time. You are really brilliant &amazing actress of🇮🇳. Dhoomdhaam bhi theatre mein hi aayegi kya? 🙏plzz reply @yamigautam I'm wait your every new film for watch. #Article370Film pic.twitter.com/qVsAPeMTNK— Dinesh Kumar (@Dineshk2312) February 23, 2024
- 23 Feb 2024 6:59 AM GMT
Every Indian should prioritize watching #Article370Film to understand the true essence of our nation's history. pic.twitter.com/f6k3FzlmmF— Rakhi Singh (@PratapRakhi) February 21, 2024
- 23 Feb 2024 6:44 AM GMT
Attended the special preview of #Article370 in Mumbai. It is an engaging political thriller backed by some great performances from @yamigautam , #Priyamani Garu @shashwatology— Abhishek Agarwal 🇮🇳 (@AbhishekOfficl) February 23, 2024
Great job by @AdityaDharFilms & #Shashwat and his entire team to pull off this subject so convincingly.… pic.twitter.com/pAEPA5stWM
- 23 Feb 2024 6:37 AM GMT
Two contrasting films release today:#Article370 should be a dramatic affair that brings on the truth of what happened in Kashmir and the way government took hard steps in an attempt to bring peace.#Crackk is just the kind of adrenalin pumping action packed affair that takes… pic.twitter.com/3uecDJI196— Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) February 23, 2024
- 23 Feb 2024 6:35 AM GMT
#Article370 - Interval - Phenomenal— Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) February 23, 2024
Yami Gautam does it again….
- 23 Feb 2024 6:35 AM GMT
Houston screening #Article370 : Youth reaction . Fantastic acting by @yamigautam . A great script, great direction and great plots. A must watch . Please do not miss it. Watch in theaters . Thanks @kp_global for hosting this special event . pic.twitter.com/aXui68xSh0— Surinder Kaul (@surinderkauldr) February 23, 2024
- 23 Feb 2024 6:34 AM GMT
#Article370 interval- We have seen quite a few movies based on true events which retell a historic event of our country. While most of them are not good, filmmaking POV se, they feel like using your emotions BUT NOT THIS. Ekdum kadak, Raw & real. Yami Gautam ❤️🔥Kamaal music 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NsTCgdfQRZ— badal: the cloud 🌩️ (@badal_bnftv) February 23, 2024
- 23 Feb 2024 6:33 AM GMT
Very rarely does one see a well crafted Political Thriller done right like #Article370 Got to witness the amazing @yamigautam in her best performance without a doubt. And #PriyaMani garu 🙏🏼 Dear @AdityaDharFilms You are now 2 for 2 bhai ❤️ The film is Grounded and Urgent. Thank… pic.twitter.com/tWNJXYUsBz— Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) February 23, 2024