Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan Live Updates: PM Modi to lay first brick today

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan Live Updates: Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan preparations in Ayodhya are in full swing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform groundbreaking rituals for Ram Mandir. He is likely to spend around three hours in Ayodhya.

PM Narendra Modi will go on to the Ram Janmabhoomi and offer prayers to "Ram Lalla" before heading on to the stage where the groundbreaking ceremony will happen. For the mega event, PM Modi and four other persons will be on the stage due to the deadly coronavirus.

Around 175 guests will be allowed in the "Bhumi Pujan" ceremony. Out of which 135 priests and spiritual leaders. On Doordarshan, the ceremony will be telecasted live. The city is painted yellow and covered in security with 4,000 security personnel handling the site and 75 check posts blocking approach roads.

In the wake of Bhumi Pujan in Ayodhya, section 144 is imposed in Kalaburagi City, Karnataka. The Police Commissioner said the order would be enacted from August 4, 3 pm to August 6, 6 am.

The PM will lay a 40-kg silver brick to symbolize the launch of Ram Temple construction. The three-day Vedic rituals started on Monday.

