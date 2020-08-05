Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan Live Updates: PM Modi to lay first brick today
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan Live Updates: Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan preparations in Ayodhya are in full swing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform groundbreaking rituals for Ram Mandir. He is likely to spend around three hours in Ayodhya.
PM Narendra Modi will go on to the Ram Janmabhoomi and offer prayers to "Ram Lalla" before heading on to the stage where the groundbreaking ceremony will happen. For the mega event, PM Modi and four other persons will be on the stage due to the deadly coronavirus.
Around 175 guests will be allowed in the "Bhumi Pujan" ceremony. Out of which 135 priests and spiritual leaders. On Doordarshan, the ceremony will be telecasted live. The city is painted yellow and covered in security with 4,000 security personnel handling the site and 75 check posts blocking approach roads.
In the wake of Bhumi Pujan in Ayodhya, section 144 is imposed in Kalaburagi City, Karnataka. The Police Commissioner said the order would be enacted from August 4, 3 pm to August 6, 6 am.
The PM will lay a 40-kg silver brick to symbolize the launch of Ram Temple construction. The three-day Vedic rituals started on Monday.
Live Updates
- 5 Aug 2020 1:25 AM GMT
Not just Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, but LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, who played a pivotal role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, have also reportedly will not be present. It is learnt that in the last minute arrangement is made for LK Advani and Murali Manohar Joshi might join the puja via Video Conference
- 5 Aug 2020 1:18 AM GMT
When Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands at the Saket College helipad in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya town at 11.30am on Wednesday, he will have a special ring of protection — local police personnel who have recovered from the coronavirus, the state’s DIG said on Tuesday.
- 5 Aug 2020 1:17 AM GMT
The main programme will be held between 8 am and 2 pm. The foundation stone for the temple will be laid at 12:40 pm by PM Narendra Modi.
- 5 Aug 2020 1:13 AM GMT
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar not invited to Ram Temple's bhumi puja, reports IANS
- 5 Aug 2020 1:12 AM GMT
A large khadau (wooden slippers), bow and arrow, and palanquin put on display at Naya Ghat, on the eve of the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya, on Tuesday
- 5 Aug 2020 12:16 AM GMT
Preparations ahead of 'bhoomi pujan' in Ayodhya