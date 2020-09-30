Babri Masjid demolition case verdict Live Updates: All accused, acquitted by Special CBI Court

Babri Masjid demolition case verdict Live Updates: A Special CBI Court today said the demolition was not pre-planned and ruled out that any of the accused are involved in bringing down Babri Masjid in the year 1992.

CBI Judge SK Yadav while reading Babri Masjid Demolition Case verdict said that there was no conspiracy in the act and happened in spur of the moment.

The CBI court has even said that the accused persons were infact trying to save the Babri structure from being demolished.

