Babri Masjid demolition case verdict Live Updates: All accused, acquitted by Special CBI Court
Babri Masjid demolition case verdict Live Updates: Babri Masjid was demolished in Ayodhya on 6th December 1992. The verdict will be delivered by a special CBI Court today on a case which has BJP Stalwarts like Murli Manohar Joshi, Lal Krishna Advani and Uma Bharati as key accused.
Babri Masjid demolition case verdict Live Updates: A Special CBI Court today said the demolition was not pre-planned and ruled out that any of the accused are involved in bringing down Babri Masjid in the year 1992.
CBI Judge SK Yadav while reading Babri Masjid Demolition Case verdict said that there was no conspiracy in the act and happened in spur of the moment.
The CBI court has even said that the accused persons were infact trying to save the Babri structure from being demolished.
- 30 Sep 2020 8:12 AM GMT
welcomes the verdict. It proves that the then Congress govt had framed saints, BJP leaders, VHP officials in false cases with intention to defame them, for vote bank politics. Those responsible for this conspiracy should apologise to nation: UP CMO.
- 30 Sep 2020 7:58 AM GMT
I wholeheartedly welcome the judgement by the Special Court in Babri Masjid Demolition Case. The judgement vindicates my personal and BJP's belief and commitment toward the Ram Janmabhoomi movement: Lal Krishna Advani after being acquitted by Special CBI Court, Lucknow
- 30 Sep 2020 7:46 AM GMT
I welcome the verdict by Special CBI Court, Lucknow acquitting all 32 accused. It proves that justice triumphed however late it may be: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
- 30 Sep 2020 7:45 AM GMT
It's a historic decision by the court. This proves that no conspiracy was hatched for December 6 incident in Ayodhya. Our program and rallies were not part of any conspiracy. We are happy, everyone should now be excited about Ram Mandir's construction: Murli Manohar Joshi, BJP
- 30 Sep 2020 7:34 AM GMT
Not enough evidence says court. Subramanian swamy says court decision was welcome. He says mob went out of control and old temple demolished for new temple
- 30 Sep 2020 7:34 AM GMT
Demolition was not pre planned says judge
- 30 Sep 2020 7:34 AM GMT
A briefing for media likely once verdict announced. Police makes arrangements for briefing outsude the court.
- 30 Sep 2020 7:31 AM GMT
Delhi Police says keeping tight vigil in national capital, reports PTI.
"We will keep a watch on the security aspect across the city," a senior police officer said.
- 30 Sep 2020 7:30 AM GMT
Vehicular movement on the roads adjoining to the court building has been minimised.
- 30 Sep 2020 7:30 AM GMT
Wooden barricades were erected near most of the cross sections in the vicinity of the court building, and movement of buses from the Kaisarbagh bus stand diverted, reports ANI.