[Breaking News] July 7 LIVE Updates: Latest Telangana And Andhra Pradesh News
Breaking News Today, 7 July 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest news of India, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the news updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.
Weather in Hyderabad will be 30 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 23 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 5:47 AM and will set at 6:55 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on July 7 will be 67% and Air Quality will be Fair with 10 AQI.
Weather in Vijayawada will be 36 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 27 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:40 AM and will set at 6:44 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on July 7 will be 89% and Air Quality will be Fair with 26 AQI.
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad on 7 July is Dul Qadah: 15; Fajr: 4:26AM; Sunrise: 5:47AM; Dhuhr: 12:21PM; Asr: 4:57PM; Maghrib: 6:55PM;Isha: 8:16PM
Live Updates
- 7 July 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Telangana News: 7 deaths & 1,879 new COVID19 cases recorded in Telangana today. Of them 1,422 recorded in GHMCO limits & 457 in districts. Total no of cases mounts to 27,612 of which 11,012 are active cases. 1,506 discharged & 6,220 samples tested today
- 7 July 2020 3:30 PM GMT
Visakhapatnam News: LG Polymers CEO along with 11 others arrested
LG Polymers CEO Sunkey Jeong has been taken into custody on Tuesday evening.
- 7 July 2020 3:21 PM GMT
Process for COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials begins at NIMS Hyderabad
The process of conducting clinical trials for Covaxin, a vaccine candidate for COVID-19, began on Tuesday at NIMS.
ICMR has identified 12 clinical trial sites such as medical institutions and hospitals, including NIMS.
- 7 July 2020 3:09 PM GMT
Telangana State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Special Chief Secretary Shanthi Kumari met Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday evening. She enquired the measures taken to increase the number of corona tests following strong criticism that Telangana was lagging behind all other states in tackling the corona pandemic.
- 7 July 2020 11:54 AM GMT
India's COVID-19 recovery rate now at 61%: India’s coronavirus tests cross 1 crore. The Union health ministry on Tuesday said that India’s recovery rate is now over 61 percent.
- 7 July 2020 10:37 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh News: Andhra Pradesh has reported as many as 1178 new Coronavirus cases in the past twenty-four hours out of 16,238 samples tested taking the tally to 21,197 cases so far. The cases include 1155 local cases, 22 migrants, and one foreign returnees. On the other hand, the state has reported thirteen deaths with four from Kurnool, three from Anantapur, two from Chittoor two in Visakhapatnam and one each in Prakasam and West Godavari districts. With this, the death toll reached 252. Read Full Story
- 7 July 2020 7:02 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh Live News: Deputy CM Amzad Bhasha is asked to stay in home quarantine as one of his gunmen affected with the COVID19, sources informed
- 7 July 2020 6:57 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh News: One constable died and 3 others were injured when the vehicle which was part of AP minister Balineni Srinivas overturned. Near Kohed o. ORR. Minister was going to Vijayawada from Gachibowli. The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.
- 7 July 2020 6:05 AM GMT
Telangana News: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Sounderarajan is holding a video conference with managements of private hospitals now. She said situation is scary and necessary programs to take care of patients with humanity. She also referred to the shortage of beds and what alternative plans they are working on. She expressed concern over patients being made to run from one hospital to another and still not finding a bed.
- 7 July 2020 5:16 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh News: Former MLA Palakolanu Narayana Reddy passed away on Tuesday. He belonged to the village of Akkalareddy village in Porumamilla Mandal. He served as an MLA to Mydukuru constituency. Many leaders were shocked by his death. MLC DC Govind Reddy, MLA Dr Venkatasubbiah, Former MLA Dr Sivarama Krishna Rao and former State Economic Chairperson Person Krishnamma expressed condolences.