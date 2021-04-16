Coronavirus Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 16 April 2021
Coronavirus Live Updates today on 16 April 2021: The Hans India blog provides you the latest coronavirus cases news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live News updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.
Weather in Hyderabad will be 32 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 21 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:01 AM and will set at 6:32 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on April 16 will be 44% and Air Quality will be Fair with 42 AQI.
Weather in Vijayawada will be 31 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 23 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:53 AM and will set at 6:23 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on April 16 will be 51% and Air Quality will be Fair with 28 AQI.
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on April 16 (2 Ramadan, 1442); Fajr: 4:46 AM; Sunrise: 6:00 AM; Dhuhr: 12:17 PM; Asr: 3:34 PM; Maghrib: 6:33 PM; Isha: 7:47 PM
Live Updates
- 16 April 2021 5:21 AM GMT
Maharashtra Government's 15-day statewide restrictions, which came into effect on April 14th in the light of the COVID19 situation, continues. Visuals from Pune.
- 16 April 2021 5:11 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh: Suspended judge Rama Krishna arrested in Chittoor for remarks on YS Jagan
The suspended Judge Rama Krishna of Chittoor district was arrested on charges of trying to incite hatred among the people against the constitutionally elected Andhra Pradesh government and CM Jagan. With the complaint of Jayaram Chandraiah of Chittoor district Rama Krishna was booked by the Pileru police under section 124A of the IPC. Read Full Story
- 16 April 2021 5:10 AM GMT
Corona update: 3,840 fresh positive cases, 9 deaths in Telangana
Around 3,840 fresh coronavirus positive cases and nine deaths have been registered until 8 pm on Thursday taking the total number of cases to 3,41,885 anad fatality count to 1,797. Meanwhile, the total recovery cases went up to 3,09,594 with the recovery of 1,198 persons in a single day. At present, there are 30,494 active cases out of which 20,215 are in home or institutional isolation. Read Full Story
- 16 April 2021 5:09 AM GMT
100 new hospitals to have their Oxygen plant under PM-CARES fund: Government
Union Health Ministry has said that 100 new Hospitals in the country will have their Oxygen plant under Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund. The decision was taken at a meeting of Empowered Group 2 (EG2) which was held yesterday to review the availability of essential medical equipment and oxygen during the surge of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read Full Story
- 16 April 2021 5:08 AM GMT
First batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to be delivered to India this month
Indian Ambassador to Russia, Bala Venkatesh Varma has said that the first batch of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V will be delivered to India in April 2021. Venkatesh said that the volume of vaccine production in India will be gradually increasing and may exceed 50 million doses per month. Read Full Story
- 16 April 2021 4:08 AM GMT
Telangana: Former minister Azmeera Chandulal dies of coronavirus
Former minister for Tourism and Tribal Welfare Azmeera Chandulal passed away here on Thursday night. Read Full Story
- 16 April 2021 4:07 AM GMT
Gold rates today slashes in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 16 April 2021
Gold rate today on 16 April 2021: Gold rates today have fall down at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Read Full Story