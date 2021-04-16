Telangana: Former minister Azmeera Chandulal dies of coronavirus
Former minister for Tourism and Tribal Welfare Azmeera Chandulal passed away here on Thursday night. He was 66. Chandulal who was suffering from...
Former minister for Tourism and Tribal Welfare Azmeera Chandulal passed away here on Thursday night. He was 66. Chandulal who was suffering from coronavirus breathed his while undergoing treatment at a private hospital.
Chandulal served as a minister in former AP Chief Minister (undivided) NT Rama Rao and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's cabinet. He was a three-time MLA from Mulugu assembly constituency and a two-time MP from Warangal parliament constituency.
CM KCR expresses grief over Chandulal's demise
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed grief over Chandulal's death and offered heart-felt condolences to the bereaved family. He recalled the services of Chaudulal from sarpanch to the minister. "His services to the tribals could not be forgotten and his demise left a void in the TRS party," the CM said.