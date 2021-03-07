Coronavirus Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 7 March 2021
Coronavirus Live Updates today on 7 March 2021: The Hans India blog provides you the latest coronavirus cases from India, Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh.
Weather in Hyderabad will be 32 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 19 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:32 AM and will set at 6:24 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on March 7 will be 54% and Air Quality will be Fair with 70 AQI.
Weather in Vijayawada will be 33 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 20 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 6:23 AM and will set at 6:15 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on March 7 will be 95% and Air Quality will be Fair with 55 AQI.
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on March 7 (22 Rajab, 1442); Fajr: 5:20 AM; Sunrise: 6:31 AM; Dhuhr: 12:28 PM; Asr: 3:50 PM; Maghrib: 6:24 PM; Isha: 07:36 PM
Live Updates
- 7 March 2021 5:48 AM GMT
Warangal Urban: Telangana State BJP spoke person Engula Rakesh Reddy press meet at hanamkonda on Sunday.
- 7 March 2021 5:25 AM GMT
India records 18,711 new Covid cases in a day, highest in nearly 2 months
New cases of coronavirus infection in India were recorded above 18,000 for the second consecutive day taking the country's tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,12,10,799, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. Read Full Story
- 7 March 2021 5:17 AM GMT
Vijayawada: Landing of flights delayed due to foggy conditions at Gannavaram Airport
The heavy fog had delayed arrival of the four domestic flights at the Gannavaram Airport in Vijayawada on Sunday for the second time in the last ten days. The landing of flights at airport reportedly delayed due to poor visibility. Read Full Story
- 7 March 2021 4:47 AM GMT
Cyberabad police multi-level marketing scam, arrest 24
The Cyberabad police on Saturday arrested 24 people along with the CEO of the company for allegedly cheating over 10 lakh people to the tune of Rs 1,500 crore. Surprisingly, the arrested include the teachers from government schools of Telangana. Read Full Story
- 7 March 2021 4:14 AM GMT
Gold rate today goes up in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam on 07 March 2021
Gold rates today on 07 March 2021: The gold rates have surged at all major cities across the country on Sunday. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 45,490 with a hike of Rs. 270. The yellow metal prices differ depending on the cities, let's have a look at the time for the day. Read Full Story