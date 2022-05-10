Cyclone Asani LIVE Updates: Storm is being pushed into all parts of North Andhra Pradesh
Cyclone Asani is having a severe impact on the state of Andhra Pradesh. The intensity of the storm was particularly high in north Coastal Andhra districts, which have become turbulent. Authorities are forecasting heavy rains
Cyclone Asani is having a severe impact on the state of Andhra Pradesh. The intensity of the storm was particularly high in north Coastal Andhra districts, which have become turbulent. Authorities are forecasting heavy rains in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, and East Godavari districts.
Live Updates
- 10 May 2022 8:52 AM GMT
Important Announcement : As #CycloneAsani keeps changing the direction its getting hard to Tell where it will make the Landfall, but one thing is sure -— Andhra Pradesh Weatherman (@APWeatherman96) May 10, 2022
1. Asani will cross AP Coast Tomorrow Night at any cost.
2. Extremely Heavy Rains possible in Coastal AP.
- 10 May 2022 8:36 AM GMT
Severe #CycloneAsani is likely to make landfall near Machilipatnam Tomorrow morning as Strong cyclone with 100-120kmph gusty winds . 250mm+ rainfall likely in Combined #Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam Districts. 150mm+ rainfall likely in Nellore, #Godavari & Uttrandhra Districts 🌀🌊⚠️ pic.twitter.com/ofpLx8xh6Z— VIZAG Weatherman 🇮🇳 (#Pre-Monsoon☀️⛈️) (@VizagWeather247) May 10, 2022
- 10 May 2022 7:39 AM GMT
Slowly the impact of #CycloneAsani seen in East Telangana as the outer clouds from the system getting drifted towards #Telangana— Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) May 10, 2022
Expect overcast skies, increase in wind speeds from today. East TS will get rains tomorrow once the #Cyclone makes landfall near #Machilipatnam 🌧️🌧️ pic.twitter.com/w9cyQWClNk
- 10 May 2022 7:00 AM GMT
Severe #CycloneAsani is currently about 250km South East of #Kakinada & 230km east of Machilipatnam. It is likely to make lanfall near Konaseema in next 24 hours as a strong Cyclone. Gradual weakening expected over the same area. Don't visit shoreline atleast for next 48hours!🌀 pic.twitter.com/OUz30vv7Aj— VIZAG Weatherman 🇮🇳 (#Pre-Monsoon☀️⛈️) (@VizagWeather247) May 10, 2022
- 10 May 2022 6:53 AM GMT
Latest Update: #CycloneAsani Targets Central #AndhraPradesh now. Heavy to Extremely heavy(150-200mm+) rains likely in entire Coastal AP and Eastern parts of Rayalaseema - Nandyala, Kadapa, Annamayya and Chittoor Districts to see moderate to Heavy Rains in next 36 hours🌀⚠️ pic.twitter.com/bZChNDc4GI— VIZAG Weatherman 🇮🇳 (#Pre-Monsoon☀️⛈️) (@VizagWeather247) May 10, 2022
- 10 May 2022 6:43 AM GMT
Meanwhile, several flights were canceled due to cyclone Asani in the Bay of Bengal. All Indigo flights from Visakhapatnam were cancelled as a precautionary measure. Indigo announced on Tuesday morning that it was cancelling a total of 23 services and also informed about the cancellation of Air Asia's Delhi-Visakhapatnam and Bangalore-Visakhapatnam flights.
- 10 May 2022 6:42 AM GMT
The cyclone Asani is having a severe impact on the state of Andhra Pradesh. The intensity of the storm was particularly high in north Coastal Andhra districts, which have become turbulent. Authorities are forecasting heavy rains in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts.
- 10 May 2022 6:40 AM GMT
A Well Developed Eye of #CycloneAsani is seen very clearly in Radar Image. Very soon rainfall to Increase in West Godavari, #Krishna, #Guntur and also #Prakasam districts.— Andhra Pradesh Weatherman (@APWeatherman96) May 10, 2022
Winds can go upto 60 kmphr along the Coastal parts of the state. pic.twitter.com/A2nxGVRquY
- 10 May 2022 6:40 AM GMT
Next 1-2 hours, Interior Parts of #Anakapalli district mainly Narsipatnam along with all coastal areas of #Srikakulam and #Vizianagaram districts can definitely see 30-minute rain spells. The Impact of #CycloneAsani has begun.— Andhra Pradesh Weatherman (@APWeatherman96) May 10, 2022
- 10 May 2022 6:40 AM GMT
A Solid storm is being pushed into all parts of North #AndhraPradesh now. pic.twitter.com/cVzNTaXMAy— Andhra Pradesh Weatherman (@APWeatherman96) May 10, 2022