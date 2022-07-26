EAMCET Results 2022 : AP EAMCET Results declared, link to download rank card
The Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana released the results in AP EAMCET 2022 in Vijayawada. It is known that this exam is conducted for admissions in engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses. Officials said that the candidates who appeared for the exams can check through the official website at www.sche.ap.gov.in.
Live Updates
- 26 July 2022 7:15 AM GMT
APSCHE will next begin the counselling process for Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy admissions. More details expected soon.
- 26 July 2022 7:08 AM GMT
Candidates can now check the AP EAMCET 2022 result at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The AP EAMCET results link is now activated.
- 26 July 2022 7:04 AM GMT
Vajrala Dinesh Karthik Reddy- 155.07
Matta Durga Sai Kirthi Teja- 154.37
Aasu Hindu- 153.96
Kallam Tarun Kumar Reddy- 150
Gunukutla Tatva Mayukta- 149.11
Chilaka Pardender Ajay- 148.87
VSV Sri Seshank Gopi Shetty- 148.86
Sareddy Sai Vignesh Reddy- 148.77
Samala Satvik Reddy- 148.23.
- 26 July 2022 7:01 AM GMT
Students Appeared- 2,82,496
Students Qualified- 2,56,953.
Agriculture
Students Appeared- 87,744
Students Qualified- 83,411
Engineering
Students Appeared- 1,94,752
Students Qualified- 1,73,572
- 26 July 2022 6:59 AM GMT
The AP EAMCET 2022 counselling process will be conducted after the conclusion of JoSAA counselling. The candidates need to keep documents ready for the counselling.
- 26 July 2022 6:55 AM GMT
The overall pass percent for the engineering stream is 89.12% and for the Agriculture stream is 95.06%.
- 26 July 2022 6:48 AM GMT
The AP EAPCET exams were conducted from 4th to 12th July. Seats in engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses will be filled through these exams attended by 3,84,000 students. A total of 2,82,496 appeared for the exams, of which 1,94,752 appeared for the engineering exam and 87,744 for the agriculture course.
- 26 July 2022 6:46 AM GMT
AP EAMCET 2022 result: Boya Haren Sathvik secures rank 1, also topped JEE Main
- 26 July 2022 6:45 AM GMT
EAMCET Results 2022 AP declared : How to download rank cards
- Students must visit the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, manabadi.
- On the homepage, click on the AP EAMCET Rank Cards 2022 link.
- Enter your EAPCET hall ticket number and other login details as asked.
- Your AP EAMCET Results, Rank Cards 2022 will be displayed on your screen.
- Download and print a copy of it for future references.
- 26 July 2022 6:43 AM GMT
Officials said that the candidates who appeared for the exams can check through the official website at www.sche.ap.gov.in.
https://www.thehansindia.com/andhra-pradesh/ap-eapcet-results-2022-released-here-is-the-direct-link-755146