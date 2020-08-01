X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > Live Updates

Entertainment LIVE Updates: Tollywood and Bollywood Latest News Today 1 August 2020

Latest Tollywood News and Bollywood Live Updates
x

Entertainment: Latest Tollywood and Bollywood News on 1 August 2020

Highlights

Latest Tollywood News & Bollywood Latest Update

Entertainment Live Updates Today, 1 August 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Tollywood news and Tollywood Latest update from Tollywood and Bollywood. You can find all the latest news from Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam movies as they break.

Show Full Article

Live Updates

  • 1 Aug 2020 4:45 AM GMT

    Tollywood News: Satyadev is the talented actor in the Telugu film industry who came up with the new film Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya. The film currently streams on Netflix. The movie released yesterday and Mahesh Babu fans are unhappy with the movie. Some of the fans of Mahesh babu are demanding the film unit to tender an apology. Read Full Story

  • 1 Aug 2020 4:44 AM GMT

    Tollywood News: Anushka Shetty is one of the star heroines in the Telugu film industry. The actress' next film is Nishabdham, which is due for a grand release soon. As of now, there is no clarity on when the film will release. Amazon Prime showed interest to release the film but there is no update on the same again. Read Full story

>Load More
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X