Entertainment LIVE Updates: Tollywood and Bollywood Latest News Today 11 August 2020
Latest Tollywood News & Bollywood Latest Update
Entertainment Live Updates Today, 11 August 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Tollywood news and Bollywood Latest update from Tollywood and Bollywood. You can find all the latest news from Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam movies as they break.
Live Updates
- 11 Aug 2020 4:49 AM GMT
Bollywood News: Filmmaker Hansal Mehta is set to develop and direct a web series based on gangster Vikas Dubey, who was killed in an encounter by Uttar Pradesh police last month. Read Full Story
- 11 Aug 2020 4:48 AM GMT
Actress Prachi Tehlan , who recently got married to Delhi-based businessman Rohit Saroha, has treated her fans with her wedding pictures on Instagram. Read Full Story
- 11 Aug 2020 4:47 AM GMT
The sad demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has proved to be a big blow to Telugu Rebel Star Prabhas of Baahubali fame. If a buzz that's being heard in filmnagar circles is any indication, then Prabhas has lost the chance of working in a big budget Bollywood movie. Read Full Story