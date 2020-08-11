Ram Charan is playing an important role in his father Chiranjeevi's upcoming film Acharya. It seems that Charan's character will enter in the pre-interval episode and creates a huge impact on the story. By now, everyone knows thatis playing an important role in his father's upcoming film. It seems that Charan's character will enter in the pre-interval episode and creates a huge impact on the story.

According to the sources, Charan's screen time will be around 25 minutes in this movie. Chiru will play the role of Charan's mentor in it. We hear that the scenes between them will be a treat to watch out for. Director Koratala Siva is making sure to pack the film with all commercial ingredients and a strong social message. The shooting of this movie is currently in the halfway stage. It will resume after a couple of months.

Acharya features Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead. Mani Sharma is composing the music of this movie. Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy are jointly bankrolling the film under the banners Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments.