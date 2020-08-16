Entertainment LIVE Updates: Tollywood and Bollywood Latest News Today 16 August 2020
Live Updates
- 16 Aug 2020 5:39 PM GMT
Tollywood News: SP Balasubramaniam had to be shifted to ICU and was given life support on ventilator. His condition turned highly critical on Friday and entire Nation is still praying for his faster recovery. Even his long time friend, composer Ilaiyaraja couldn't hold back his tears and asked SP Balu to "come back quickly to him". Read Full Story
- 16 Aug 2020 8:56 AM GMT
Special US medical team to attend to SP Balasubrahmanyam, singer recovers well Read Full Story
- 16 Aug 2020 8:55 AM GMT
Kollywood News: Nepotism is a hot topic that is doing the rounds in the film industry all over the country. It's time the topic is subdued before it takes an ugly turn. While the controversy began with Kangna Ranaut's tirade against nepotism on Karan Johar's famous chat show, the controversy has now created a storm across industries. Read Full Story
- 16 Aug 2020 8:55 AM GMT
Tollywood News: Many big wigs and star kids of Bollywood are facing flak after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The fans are so furious on them that they are going on a verge of boycotting the films of star kids. Recently, the trailer of Mahesh Bhatt and Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2 was released. Read Full Story
- 16 Aug 2020 8:54 AM GMT
Bollywood News: Happy Birthday Saif Ali Khan: Our dear Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan turned 50 today and is celebrating his birthday happily amidst his family members… Kareena Kapoor turned this day into a special one and added sparkles to his birthday party. Read Full Story
- 16 Aug 2020 8:53 AM GMT
After assuming the leadership of sandalwood aka Kannada film industry, hattrick hero and century star Shivarajkumar is striving to sort out many issues plaguing the industry especially the problems that are prevailing because of Coronavirus. Read Full Story
- 16 Aug 2020 5:13 AM GMT
Tollywood News: 30 Rojullo Preminchatam Ela marks debut of popular anchor Pradeep Machiraju as hero. Amritha Aiyer paired opposite him in the youthful musical romantic entertainer being helmed by Munna. Read Full Story
- 16 Aug 2020 5:12 AM GMT
Tollywood News: Our dear Tollywood hulk Rana Daggubati got hitched to his dear love Miheeka Bajaj on 8th August… Miheeka's mother Bunty Bajaj always stays active on social media and treats her fans with the candid wedding clicks of this lovely couple. Read Full Story