Entertainment LIVE Updates: Tollywood and Bollywood Latest News Today 17 August 2020

Entertainment Live Updates Today, 17 August 2020:
Live Updates
- 17 Aug 2020 7:03 AM GMT
Tollywood News: It is already known that Superstar Mahesh Babu will next come up with the film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Read Full Story
- 17 Aug 2020 7:02 AM GMT
K E Gnanavel Raja, who has been embroiled in a case which has kept him away from the spotlight for the past few months, has been declared coronavirus positive. Read Full Story
- 17 Aug 2020 7:01 AM GMT
Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 is all set to go on the floors in a couple of weeks. As the launch date is approaching, we started getting exclusive updates about the show. The latest we hear is that star choreographer Jani Master is all set to take part in this season. Read Full Story
- 17 Aug 2020 4:57 AM GMT
Tollywood News: On the occasion of beautiful actress Nidhi Agerwal's birthday, her first look poster from Superstar Krishna's grandson and Guntur MP Jayadev Galla's son Ashok Galla's first film has been revealed. Read Full Story