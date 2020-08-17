K E Gnanavel Raja, who has been embroiled in a case which has kept him away from the spotlight for the past few months, has been declared coronavirus positive. He is related to the Suriya family and has produced many hit films in the past decade with the two heroes and others too in the Tamil film industry. Many of them have been dubbed and released in the Telugu language also.

SP Balasubrahmanyam and his current battle with the coronavirus pandemic have hogged media attention as far as VIP cases are concerned in Tamil Nadu. Of course, the effect of the virus has been universal and devastating. With 25 MLAs already affected and one of them succumbing to it, the State has been reacting with suppressed shock whenever cases sprout across its social spaces.

In the film industry, Chennai city has seen popular figures like actor Vishal and his producer father, Aishwarya Arjun, daughter of 'Action King' Arjun and actress Nikki Galrani get afflicted and cured. With this sudden development, Gnanavel Raja is likely to get relaxation for his court appearances in the case which is likely to come up for hearing on August 21.