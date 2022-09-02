First Day First show Movie Review: Witness the laugh riot like never before!
First Day First Show is an upcoming comedy movie written by Jathi Ratnalu movie director, Anudeep KV. Vamshidhar Goud and Lakshminarayana Puttachetty are the directors of the film.
- 2 Sep 2022 5:59 AM GMT
Haha #FirstDayFirstShow is the stupidest, cheap and horrible movie made in Telugu in a decade— Harsha (@nani4friendz) September 2, 2022
Even on OTT platform one cannot sit through this film for an hour !
Avoidable one at any cost ! 👎👎 https://t.co/CNseGosEZz
- 2 Sep 2022 5:57 AM GMT
#FirstDayFirstShow is all about the love for cinema... Finding tickets for our favourite movies is absolutely insane...Relive the joy of watching cinema in theatres ❤️❤️❤️#FirstDayFirstShow review— PRASANTH ANKIREDDY (@prasanth_ank7) September 2, 2022
- 2 Sep 2022 5:42 AM GMT
#FirstDayFirstShow Below Average 1st Half— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) September 1, 2022
Other than a few Vennela Kishore scenes nothing else has really worked so far. The comedy has an artificial and over the top feel to it so far that is more irritating than funny. #FDFS
- 2 Sep 2022 5:41 AM GMT
#FirstDayFirstShow Movie Review:— Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) September 2, 2022
Disappointment🙏
Casting Is Ok✌️
Music & BGM are bad🙏
Writing Is Disastrous🙏
Story - Highly Routine
&
Screenplay - Below Average🙏
Nothing Works😶
Rating: ⭐⭐/5#FDFSMovie #FDFSReview #FirstDayFirstShowReview #FDFSTheMovie #Tollywood pic.twitter.com/MNDESOM5B8
- 2 Sep 2022 5:41 AM GMT
After watching #FirstDayFirstShow #FDFS movie, I got to relive my childhood memories of fanboy friends who were crazy about a movie. Thanks for that 😊— Akhil Sravan Kumar (@sravannerella00) September 2, 2022
Movie is fun with its comedy but disconnects sometimes when it gets repetitive.
Good watch! May not be everyone’s cup of tea pic.twitter.com/1WHKnUTflK
- 2 Sep 2022 5:40 AM GMT
#firstdayfirstshow has been declared as a flop for its irritating screen play https://t.co/coS2eticiv— RAAJ_GNT🎼🎵🎶 (@telugumusic7) September 2, 2022
- 2 Sep 2022 5:34 AM GMT
Below avg film.The writing just doesn’t click and comedy doesn’t work. Anudeep does a disappointing job this time. They should’ve gone for an OTT release. Naveen did a great job with innocent/silly dialogues in JR but here there’s no actor of his caliber #FirstDayFirstShow #FDFS— sharat (@sherry1111111) September 2, 2022
- 2 Sep 2022 5:34 AM GMT
#FirstDayFirstShow— PRASANTH ANKIREDDY (@prasanth_ank7) September 2, 2022
For all the cinema lovers, relieve ur childhood again 🥳🥳...No matter what cinema is always the 1st Love❤️#fdfsreview #FirstDayFirstShowreview pic.twitter.com/0Gxt2IFMTW
- 2 Sep 2022 5:33 AM GMT
#FirstDayFirstShow A Completely Lackluster Comedy that does not work at all!— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) September 2, 2022
The comedy is artificial along with poorly written screenplay. The storyline itself is not even meant to be made into a feature film. Movie was supposed to make us laugh but it irritates
Rating: 1.75/5
- 2 Sep 2022 5:33 AM GMT
All The best for Both Movies 💝#FirstDayFirstShow #RangaRangaVaibhavanga #Cinee_Worldd pic.twitter.com/8tKL6i3U82— cinee worldd (@Cinee_Worldd) September 2, 2022