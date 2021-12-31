Happy New Year 2022 Live Updates: Australia Rings In New Year With Fireworks At Sydney Harbour
Happy New Year 2022 Live Updates: Follow this blog for all the LIVE updates from around the world and India on New Year's Eve, New Year 2022 celebrations.
Australia and New Zealand lit up with fireworks in Sydney and Aukland respectively as they ringed in the New Year 2022. With the Omicron variant of Covid-19 virus surging across India and the world, various restrictions have forced people to stay back at home this New Year's Eve. As we bid farewell to the old year on Friday, the night might be much quieter around the country with curbs kicking in across all states.
Restrictions have been clamped across India on New Year celebrations. While festivities have been completely banned in states like Delhi and Karnataka, others have brought in strict restrictions, such as curfews, to control the spread of the virus.
Live Updates
- 31 Dec 2021 4:31 PM GMT
Bipasha Basu Bids Adieu To 2021 With A Swag!!!
Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu looked all happy wearing a shimmery black outfit and is all in the party mood bidding adieu to 2021!
- 31 Dec 2021 4:29 PM GMT
BSF jawans celebrate on the eve of New Year 2022 in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir
- 31 Dec 2021 4:28 PM GMT
North Korea welcomes New Year 2022 with a firework display near the Taedong River
- 31 Dec 2021 4:27 PM GMT
Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus illuminated on the eve of New Year 2022
- 31 Dec 2021 4:25 PM GMT
Laser Show At Bandra-Worli Sea Link In Mumbai
The laser show at Bandra-Wali sea link Mumbai on the occasion of the NewYear is all colourful and wonderful! The closer look of the laser show and the numerous boats in the sea makes the video worth watching!
- 31 Dec 2021 4:23 PM GMT
Anand Mahindra Shares His Favourite Photo Of The Year
As India gears up to welcome 2022, industrialist Anand Mahindra shared his favourite photo of the year.
And here’s my favourite photo of the year. Apologies, I don’t know who took it so cannot acknowledge the photographer. It showed up in my inbox. Hope, Hard Work, Optimism. The essence of why we live…Once again, have a fulfilling New Year.
- 31 Dec 2021 4:20 PM GMT
Ranganathan Madhavan
South Indian ace actor Madhavan dropped an animated pic of 2022 and wished his fans writing down, “Wish you all a fantastic 2022.. May this year make up for all the the challenges of the last 2 years and give you all a lot lot more . God bless you all. सर्व सूखिनो भावन्तु”.
- 31 Dec 2021 4:19 PM GMT
Happy New Year 2022 live updates: London’s Big Ben tested ahead of New Year’s eve celebrations
- 31 Dec 2021 4:14 PM GMT
Rakul Preet Shares A Stylish Pic And Extends The New Year Wishes To All Her Fans
Glam doll Rakul Preet Singh shared an amazing pic on her Twitter page and wishes all her fans by jotting down, “Walking into 2022 with all things positive except Covid. Wishing you all the Healthiest, happiest year. here is to all your dreams coming true ! Keep living and loving to the fullest anddddd have a fantastic new year”.
- 31 Dec 2021 4:09 PM GMT
Happy New Year 2022 live updates: Already Australia and New Zealand countries have welcomed the New Year with much joy!!! On the other hand, the South Africa government has lifted the midnight curfew after two years ahead of the New Year celebrations. This decision cheered the South Africans and it is also said that South Africa becomes the first country to pass the peak wave of the Coronavirus (Omicron variant).