Happy New Year 2022 Live Updates: Australia Rings In New Year With Fireworks At Sydney Harbour

Happy New Year 2022 Live Updates: Follow this blog for all the LIVE updates from around the world and India on New Year's Eve, New Year 2022 celebrations.



Australia and New Zealand lit up with fireworks in Sydney and Aukland respectively as they ringed in the New Year 2022. With the Omicron variant of Covid-19 virus surging across India and the world, various restrictions have forced people to stay back at home this New Year's Eve. As we bid farewell to the old year on Friday, the night might be much quieter around the country with curbs kicking in across all states.

Restrictions have been clamped across India on New Year celebrations. While festivities have been completely banned in states like Delhi and Karnataka, others have brought in strict restrictions, such as curfews, to control the spread of the virus.