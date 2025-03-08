International Women’s Day 2025 Live Updates: Celebrating Women’s Achievements Across the Globe

As the world unites to celebrate International Women’s Day 2025, this year's theme, "For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment.", emphasises the critical importance of ensuring equal rights, opportunities, and empowerment for every woman and girl, leaving no one behind.

This theme highlights the necessity of accelerating efforts to eliminate systemic barriers and biases that impede women's equality, recognising that their contributions are pivotal in shaping a more equitable and prosperous future.

From visionary leaders in politics and business to innovators in science, arts, and activism, today is a tribute to the strength, resilience, and achievements of women worldwide. Stay with us for live updates, featuring inspiring quotes from women who are making a difference and leaving a lasting impact.

Apoorva Deep, co-founder of itch





Action isn’t about grand gestures; it’s about everyday decisions that move the needle. In advertising, and any industry, really real change happens when more women don’t just enter the room but shape the conversation. It’s about making leadership the norm, not the exception.

Our industry is built on moving pieces… brands, narratives, people, and it only gets stronger when diverse perspectives lead the way. The real acceleration? It’s not just about more seats at the table; it’s about ensuring those seats come with a voice that’s heard, valued, and truly makes a difference.

Priyanka Chigurupati, Executive Director, Granules India Limited





Women’s Day is more than a celebration — it is a powerful reminder of the untapped potential that lies within every woman. In India, women entrepreneurs are not just shaping businesses; they are shaping futures — with the power to create up to 170 million jobs by 2030. At the same time, nearly one in four new investors in the stock market today is a woman, signaling a bold shift towards financial independence and agency. These are not just statistics — they are proof that women are no longer waiting for doors to open; they are building their own.

But progress cannot be a solitary pursuit. It demands a collective effort — from industries, communities, and policymakers — to break systemic barriers, champion financial and professional inclusion, and create spaces where a woman’s potential is not just acknowledged but actively amplified.

At Granules, we recognize that true empowerment goes beyond the workplace. It means fostering ecosystems where women thrive as leaders, innovators, and changemakers — whether they are driving scientific breakthroughs, running successful enterprises, or shaping financial futures. This Women’s Day, let’s move from recognition to action. Because when women rise in businesses, in markets, they uplift entire economies and societies along the way.

Doctor Ridhima Khamesra, Clinical dietician





A woman in harmony with her body and soul is the source of harmony in her family.

This women's day let’s take a vow to once again believe in ourselves and once we start believing we learn to love ourself.

Start with healthy balanced diet and atleast half hour exercise. I always advise my patients to hit the grounds or cultivate a sport. The adrenaline rush helps ease our stress.

Focus on mental wellbeing. Start doing what you love. Invest in your hobby and do what eases your mind be it meditation, jay walking or listening to Buddhist music etc.

Be financially educated. Know how to save and invest. Seek help on how to do so and be independent.

Shruti Swaroop – Founder, Embrace Consulting | Co-Founder, International Inclusion Alliance





Women don’t need empowerment; they need equal opportunities and a level playing field. We must move beyond conversations about inclusion and turn them into tangible actions - ensuring that everyone, even at the grassroots level, feels valued, heard, and truly included.

Sonica Aron – Founder & CEO, Marching Sheep (Global HR consulting, DEI expert)





International Women’s Day is a reminder that there is diversity among women. We are leaders, artists, and dreamers as well as mothers, sisters, wives and caregivers; from gen z to boomers—each with unique experiences, challenges, strengths and needs shaped by factors such as context, ethnicity, culture, age, ability, socioeconomic status, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, and so much more.

Diversity is our power, it also means one size doesn’t fit all. Real progress isn’t about performative gestures or engagement afternoons; it’s about creating spaces where every woman, in all her complexity, feels seen, heard, and valued. Let’s move beyond tokenism and truly invest in equity—because when we uplift women in all their diversity, we uplift everyone. Change starts with understanding, not assumptions. Together, we can build a world that works for all.

Sonali Hingorani, Director of Sales and Marketing at SP Jain School of Global Management





Gender equality in education constitutes a pivotal driver of societal progress. India has made considerable advancements in empowering women through higher education. The Prime Minister’s Scholarship Scheme (PMSS) provides financial assistance to women pursuing technical and professional courses, particularly in STEM disciplines. The Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative fosters female education, particularly in rural areas, by raising awareness and enhancing access to higher education. Furthermore, the National Fellowship for Higher Education supports women from marginalized communities, ensuring greater opportunities for advancement.

On a global scale, UNESCO’s Education for All initiative is in alignment with India’s commitment to promoting gender equality in education. While challenges such as cultural biases and financial barriers persist, continued efforts—such as mentorship programs, gender-sensitive curricula, and targeted scholarships—are progressively paving the way for a more inclusive academic landscape.

Beyond the education sector, corporations play a vital role in advancing gender equality by offering scholarships, mentorship programs, leadership development training, and diversity-focused hiring initiatives. Numerous organizations actively support women in STEM through industry partnerships, internship programs, and upskilling opportunities, thereby facilitating a seamless transition from education to professional employment. As businesses increasingly recognize the value of diverse talent, they are cultivating work environments that empower women to thrive, lead, and drive innovation.

By strengthening both educational and corporate initiatives, we can contribute to the creation of a future in which every woman has the opportunity to learn, grow, and lead.

Geetanjli Dhanjal, Managing Director at Yantra – A Riveron Company





Women in technology are not just part of the story—they’re writing the future. As visionaries, leaders, and changemakers, they are driving innovation, breaking barriers, and reshaping industries. The growing presence of women in tech reflects a broader movement toward inclusion and empowerment. By 2026, women’s workforce participation in India’s tech sector is expected to reach 14.9%, up from 10.8% in 2022, and it’s growing at an annual rate of 5.5%, according to a report by TeamLease Digital. But true progress isn’t just about representation—it’s about ensuring women don’t just enter a particular field but thrive, lead, and revolutionize the profession. To make this a reality, organizations must take meaningful action to create an environment where women can succeed. This means fostering inclusive workplace cultures that actively challenge biases, ensuring fair hiring and promotion practices, and offering equal pay. And, to help women advance in their careers, it’s essential to have flexible work policies and robust support systems, such as mentorship programs and leadership training. More holistically, when workplaces and communities invest in STEM education, upskilling initiatives, and return-to-work programs, then greater numbers of women can be equipped with the necessary tools to excel in the ever-evolving tech sector. When organizations commit to these changes, they not only support women but also drive progress across the entire industry. A truly innovative future will depend on equal participation by everyone—and that future starts now.

Richa Jaggi, Co- Founder & CMO at Awshad





This Women’s Day, I’m celebrating our strength, resilience, and endless potential. We are creators, leaders, and changemakers — lifting each other up and breaking barriers with every step. Remember, your voice matters, your dreams are valid, and your power is limitless. Here’s to embracing our journeys, honouring our growth, and inspiring the world with our light. Let’s never underestimate our potential.

Geetanjali Dogra, Events & Content Lead, VideoVerse





It is easy to lose sight of how far we’ve come without pausing to acknowledge key milestones. For me, Women’s Day serves as that annual checkpoint—a time to celebrate achievements, acknowledge challenges, and refocus on the path ahead. It’s not just about appreciation but a much-needed reality check to assess what still needs to be done and ensure the momentum continues.

It is inspiring to see individuals and organizations come together each year to recognize and celebrate this journey. Being part of an era where women are not just driving change but shaping the very decisions that define it is a privilege. I hope we continue to build on this momentum, pushing boundaries and redefining possibilities year after year.

Sunita Handa, Principal Advisor – Strategy, at Protectt.ai





This Women’s Day, let’s celebrate the remarkable contributions of women in technology and cybersecurity. Their notable technical abilities and persistent devotion to ethical principles distinguish them as powerful defenders of digital domains. It's time to recognize and encourage more women to enter and excel in cybersecurity, bringing diverse perspectives that make the digital world safer for everyone. Here’s to empowering women in tech—breaking barriers, leading advancements, and inspiring the next generation!

Barnali Das, Co-Founder and CMO, BankersKlub





Growing up in the 70s in a deeply patriarchal society, International Women’s Day (IWD) has always resonated with me, carrying profound cultural, social, economic, and political significance. While every day is a Women’s Day, I see this occasion as an opportunity to honour the trailblazing women before us—our mothers, grandmothers, and pioneers—who fought for gender equity. It’s also a reminder of the ongoing struggle for justice, empowerment, and equality, and the role we play in shaping a fairer future.

Despite the privileges I am grateful for, my career journey has been met with gender bias, maternal bias, work-life balance struggles, and limited growth opportunities and I have had to strive twice as hard to prove myself. Yet, I celebrate the resilience of every woman who defies these odds. Women bring diverse perspectives, foster collaboration, and drive inclusivity, leading to more innovative, sustainable, and people-centric business strategies. We must uplift and celebrate each other’s successes.

Rutvi Bhatt, Product Manager, Weam.ai





Women’s Day holds a unique relevance for me. The day aligns with the broader goals of diversity, inclusion, and innovation. It also highlights the importance of gender diversity in senior positions within the AI landscape—an emerging industry that is rapidly evolving and shaping the future.

Ritika Gupta, CEO, Aaera Consultants





Women are the foundation of any society. Today, they are not only creating and developing industries, changing things for the better, and leading by example. This Women’s Day, let us embrace those women who are breaking barriers and rewriting success. Women empower the world through leadership, innovation, and great determination. That space has to be created for those women to excel in lifting each other and designing a world where equality is not just a pipedream but a reachable reality.

Mamta Jani, Founder, On Track Education





Women are not just strong, they are invincible. Through every challenge, she raises, builds, and leads with grace. Each woman carries the power to inspire, direct, and transform the world. It is the strength of adversity, the kindness of chaos, and wisdom in uncertainty. Celebrate the pioneers, dreamers, and everyday heroes who make the world a brighter and stronger place on this Women's Day. For women who inspire, expand opportunities, and transform the world every day!

Adv Shivangini Jindal

Corporate Lawyer, Entrepreneur, Author





Today, we pay tribute not only to women's accomplishments, but also to their unwavering, unspoken strength that exists in every woman, regardless of whether she is a mother, sister, leader, dreamer, or warrior. Every woman's unique experience and powerful spirit hold a story that deserves to be shared, celebrated, and acknowledged.

Happy International Women's Day 2025, to every woman who continues to challenge the status quo, who rises with poise and determination—your strength is the driving force behind progress.

Dr.Priyanka Srivastava

Former Educator, Banker & Writer





Gender equality must become a lived reality: Michelle Bachelet. Under the theme of 'Accelerate Action 'International Women’s Day 2025, let us make a call to break the norms of fake feminism. Idea of feminism was encouraged to achieve gender equality in law and practice which is superficial in terms of behaviour and objectives. However feminist ideas are being used to create a new form of inequality undermining goals of gender-neutral society. Let us create a social ecosystem with equal opportunities for all.

Dr Haseena Kabeer

Renowned Columnist, Educator, and Poet





True celebration of Women’s Day will only be achieved when every woman, individually and collectively, encourages and uplifts one another. It's a day not just for recognition, but for fostering sisterhood, where jealousy and envy have no place. When women support each other’s dreams, share successes and offer strength in times of need, we create an unbreakable bond that empowers us all. True empowerment comes from unity, understanding, and the belief that every woman has a voice worth listening to.

Babita Pant

Distinguished Educationist and Distinguished Leader





Happy International Women's Day! Today, we celebrate the incredible achievements, resilience, and strength of women worldwide. This day serves as a reminder of the ongoing fight for gender equality and the empowerment of women everywhere. Let's honour the innovators who have cemented the way for future generations and continue to advocate for equal rights, opportunities, and respect. May we all work together to create a world where every woman can thrive, break barriers, and live without limitations.

Sana

Experienced Finance Executive and Renowned Orator





Happy Women’s Day to all the incredible women. Young women have the power to create lasting change by leading with dignity, grace, and authenticity. Be the best version of yourselves, for your actions and choices can inspire others to do the same. Stand tall in your values, embrace your individuality, and let your confidence shine. Lead by example, showing the world that strength comes from kindness, wisdom, and courage. As you continue to rise, remember that every step you take paves the way for future generations of women to thrive.

Dr Avlokita Sharma

Career Counsellor, Counselling Psychologist, Author and Columnist







This International Women's Day I emphasize on the urgent need for equitable rights to education, property ownership, and the dismantling of gender stereotypes. I urge all mothers, mothers-in-law and sisters to champion each other's entitlements and take bold actions starting from our homes in order to create a ripple effect of emancipation and solidarity. Let’s commit to making our homes sanctuaries of unconditional love and acceptance, so that our daughters can grow up in a world filled with hope and compassion.