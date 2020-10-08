SRH vs KXIP Live Cricket Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: Hyderabad win toss, opt to bat first

IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab, Latest updates: David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to take on K L Rahul-led Kings Xl Punjab (KXIP) in the 22nd IPL match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight at 7.30 pm IST. SRH currently placed at number 6 in the points table with 2 wins while KXIP at number 8 with 1 win

Toss Update: David Warner wins the toss. Sunrisers Hyderabad to bat.

SRH vs KXIP Playing XI Teams:

Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran(w), Simran Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan

Live Updates on IPL 2020