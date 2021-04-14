IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, SRH vs RCB: Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore

SRH vs RCB, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 6 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Wednesday.

SRH suffered a loss in their IPL 2021 opening campaign that was against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) last week. Meanwhile, RCB kickstarted their season with a two-wicket victory over the defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the curtain raiser on April 9 in Chennai. The same venue in Chennai, MA Chidambaram Stadium, will host the appealing fixture between SRH and RCB on Wednesday.



It looks unlikely that Kane Williamson will play Wednesday's game since SRH's head coach recently said the New Zealand skipper lacks match fitness. This has been Williamson's story in the IPL. Despite being a great batsman, across formats, he has struggled to be a permanent member of SRH's XI.



The upcoming fixture will also bring Virat Kohli and Sandeep Sharma face to face. The SRH pacer has dismissed the Indian captain seven times in the tournament.



Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Squads



Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(wk), Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams



Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Wriddhiman Saha(wk), David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Mohammad Nabi, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Kane Williamson, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Jason Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg

