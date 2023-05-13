  • Menu
Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Congress leading in most seats of polarised Karnataka district

Watch Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023 Live minute by minute Live Updates Here.

On May 10, the voting for the 224-member state assembly in Karnataka was conducted with a record-high voter turnout of 73.19%. The results of the election are scheduled to be declared on May 13. Both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are claiming victory and asserting that they will cross the "magic figure" required to form the government independently. Meanwhile, the Janata Dal (Secular) has also expressed confidence in their electoral fortunes. You can watch the live coverage of the results Here

2023-05-13 02:30:09
  • 13 May 2023 8:13 AM GMT

    BJP Candidate Sudhakar Chikbalkapur for whom Actor Brahmanandam campaigned lost the election

  • 13 May 2023 8:13 AM GMT

    Congress party to move all Congress MLAs who get elected to Hyderabad to avoid poaching. Hotels in Hyderabad have been booked for the purpose.

  • 13 May 2023 7:37 AM GMT

    BTM Layout: Congress Ramalinga Reddy wins by 16,000 lead against BJP Sridhar Reddy

  • 13 May 2023 7:11 AM GMT

    BJP minister Dr K Sudhakar loses to Congress candidate Pradeep Eshwar in the Chikkaballapura Assembly constituency. Sudhakar had defected to BJP in 2019 from Congress and had won the bypoll from the seat in the same year.

  • 13 May 2023 7:10 AM GMT

    Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker and BJP candidate Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri lost to Congres candidate Bheemanna Naik from the Sirsi Assembly constituency.

  • 13 May 2023 7:10 AM GMT

    BJP Minister Anand Singh’s son Siddharth Singh faced defeat in the Vijayanagara Assembly constituency. Congress candidate HR Gaviyappa has won from the constituency. Anand Singh had defected from Congress to BJP in 2019.

  • 13 May 2023 7:10 AM GMT

    Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party president Janardhana Reddy wins in the Gangavathi Assembly constituency by over 8,000 votes. Sitting MLA and BJP leader Paranna Munavalli was defeated by Reddy.

  • 13 May 2023 7:10 AM GMT

    Karnataka Pradesh Congress president DK Shivakumar greets Congress workers gathered outside his residence in Bengaluru as the party has crossed the magic number of 113 seats.

  • 13 May 2023 7:10 AM GMT

    Chief Minister's political secretary and BJP candidate Renukacharya loses to Congress candidate Shanathana Gowda from Honnalli Assembly constituency of Davanagere district.

  • 13 May 2023 7:01 AM GMT

    Puttur 12th round

    Ashok 48257 congress

    Arun puthila 48020 indep

    Asha 29232 bjp

