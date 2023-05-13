Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Congress leading in most seats of polarised Karnataka district

On May 10, the voting for the 224-member state assembly in Karnataka was conducted with a record-high voter turnout of 73.19%. The results of the election are scheduled to be declared on May 13. Both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are claiming victory and asserting that they will cross the "magic figure" required to form the government independently. Meanwhile, the Janata Dal (Secular) has also expressed confidence in their electoral fortunes. You can watch the live coverage of the results Here