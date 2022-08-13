Karthikeya 2 Movie Review and Release Day LIVE UPDATES: Karthikeya 2 Grand Release Today
It is all known that Tollywood's young actors Nikhil and Anupama are all set to take the audience to experience the mysterious world with Karthikeya 2 ...
It is all known that Tollywood's young actors Nikhil and Anupama are all set to take the audience to experience the mysterious world with Karthikeya 2 movie. Having Anupam Kher and Aditya Menon along with Srinivasa Reddy in prominent roles, there are many expectations on it.
Live Updates
- 13 Aug 2022 6:08 AM GMT
#AnupamKher’s entry elevates the movie, which continues till the end credits.— Gudumba Satti (@GudumbaSatti) August 13, 2022
“Puranas is not mythology. It is our history.” - This tagline of the movie explains the gist of the movie.
A must watch movie. Go for it.
Thanks team for this movie. @actor_Nikhil #Karthikeya2 pic.twitter.com/BUQn4glrCh
- 13 Aug 2022 6:05 AM GMT
.@AnupamPKher about Lord Krishna 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#Karthikeya2— SKN (Sreenivasa Kumar) (@SKNonline) August 13, 2022
- 13 Aug 2022 5:51 AM GMT
Fantasic movie , just finished 1st half and it is epic and so good direction @actor_Nikhil you're amazing Anna . Bringing Karthikeya-2 after 7yrs ❤️❤️. You're a perfect story chooser and step-up our TFI pride.. I loved the direction very much.@anupamahere #karthikeya2 pic.twitter.com/mLpKRbl0Md— Ram 🕺 (@Prudhvi71133988) August 13, 2022
- 13 Aug 2022 5:44 AM GMT
Interval nunchi 🔥🔥— V A M S I ™ (@bunnyvamsi721) August 13, 2022
Climax 🔥
Anupam kher cameo 🔥🔥
Kala bhairava music and bgm 🔥🔥#Karthikeya2review #Karthikeya2 https://t.co/lmVmKFbjOb
- 13 Aug 2022 5:43 AM GMT
#Karthikeya2— devipriya (@sairaaj44) August 13, 2022
Perfect screenplay...
Excellent background score...
No negative points...
.....
First half report
- 13 Aug 2022 5:42 AM GMT
@chandoomondeti movie talk bagundi..till now i liked the first half to the core..second half started..hoping for the best experience!..between @iamnagarjuna tho story complete cheyyu nuvvu annattu..you could easily handle it..ruff aadinchav first half screenplay..#Karthikeya2— ch sudheer (@sudheer_4Nag) August 13, 2022
- 13 Aug 2022 5:41 AM GMT
1st half: 👌👌👌 Intrigued & thrilling right from 1st scene.. Story telling and execution by director is too gud 👌👌.. dnt miss first 10 mins.. No deviation frm plot.. bgm 👌👌👌 @actor_Nikhil 👌👌 excellent performance #Karthikeya2 https://t.co/rmtnn75p4O— Rayalaseema Chinnodu (@InceptedDream) August 13, 2022
- 13 Aug 2022 5:40 AM GMT
Congratulations @anupamahere for the success of #Karthikeya2 even though it is daring subject u did with ease. Keep proud of us with these experimental movies.— చలన చిత్రం (@StylishSai_4445) August 13, 2022
This year many movies are there for u hope all the movies u hit double & triple success for you#AnupamaParameswaran
- 13 Aug 2022 5:38 AM GMT
An entertaining and thrilling adventure which celebrates our culture❤️🔥#Karthikeya2 grand release today in GANGA Theatre 🔥— Natrajcinegroup (@natrajcinemas) August 13, 2022
Book your tickets now @bookmyshow #KrishnaIsTruth#Karthikeya2onAugust13th@actor_Nikhil @anupamahere @AnupamPKher @Actorysr @harshachemudu pic.twitter.com/fDIhtOjS8S
- 13 Aug 2022 5:38 AM GMT
#Karthikeya2 is a clean HIT , Audience must appreciate the hardwork done by the team & encourage 👏— Cinema Ticket Entertainment (@CinemaTiket) August 13, 2022
A Fresh Backdrop/ Story line & extravaganza is needed for a film to be in the game these days and #Karthikeya2 has it to the core 😁@actor_Nikhil ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#Karthikeya2review pic.twitter.com/FJdkuqxaHl