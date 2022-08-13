  • Menu
Karthikeya 2 Movie Review and Release Day LIVE UPDATES: Karthikeya 2 Grand Release Today

Karthikeya 2 seals 20 Cr deal

It is all known that Tollywood's young actors Nikhil and Anupama are all set to take the audience to experience the mysterious world with Karthikeya 2 movie. Having Anupam Kher and Aditya Menon along with Srinivasa Reddy in prominent roles, there are many expectations on it.


