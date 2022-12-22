Laththi Movie Twitter Review

Laththi , also known as Laththi Charge (Lathi/Baton Charge), is an upcoming Indian Tamil-language action thriller film written and directed by A. Vinoth Kumar in his directorial debut and produced by Ramana and Nandha Durairaj of Rana Productions.The film stars Vishal, Sunaina, and Prabhu. The film's music and the score is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, with cinematography handled by Balasubramaniem and Balakrishna Thota and editing is done by N. B. Srikanth.