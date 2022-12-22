Laththi Movie Twitter Review
Check out Vishal Lathithi twitter review and reactions
Laththi , also known as Laththi Charge (Lathi/Baton Charge), is an upcoming Indian Tamil-language action thriller film written and directed by A. Vinoth Kumar in his directorial debut and produced by Ramana and Nandha Durairaj of Rana Productions.The film stars Vishal, Sunaina, and Prabhu. The film's music and the score is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, with cinematography handled by Balasubramaniem and Balakrishna Thota and editing is done by N. B. Srikanth.
Live Updates
- 22 Dec 2022 7:20 AM GMT
List of cinemas in the UK and Ireland screening #Laththi, directed by A Vinoth Kumar, starring #Vishal and #Sunainaa with music by #YuvanShankarRaja. #LaththiFrom22ndDec @VishalKOfficial @TheSunainaa pic.twitter.com/nKhN5Vl093— Cinemania (@CinemaniaIndia) December 21, 2022
- 22 Dec 2022 7:19 AM GMT
Worldwide From Today !— Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) December 22, 2022
Enjoy High Octane Action Entertainer 💥🔥
Book Tickets @ https://t.co/MnI33OGOve#Laththi #Laatti#LaththiFromToday pic.twitter.com/EtAuXnEbVf
- 22 Dec 2022 7:19 AM GMT
Worldwide From Today !— Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) December 22, 2022
Enjoy High Octane Action Entertainer 💥🔥
Book Tickets @ https://t.co/ZpQvSmzTZC#LaattiFromToday #Laatti pic.twitter.com/NMb16YJaNV
- 22 Dec 2022 7:18 AM GMT
Worldwide From Today !— Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) December 22, 2022
Enjoy High Octane Action Entertainer 💥🔥
Book Tickets @ https://t.co/MnI33OGOve#Laththi #Laatti#LaththiFromToday pic.twitter.com/EtAuXnEbVf
- 22 Dec 2022 7:18 AM GMT
Receiving wonderful response from the early shows 😎🔥— Vishal Film Factory (@VffVishal) December 22, 2022
Catch the Action Packed #Laatti in cinemas near you 💥
IN CINEMAS NOW
Book Your tickets
🎟️https://t.co/t4SdHmqbcv#LaattiFromToday@VishalKOfficial @TheSunainaa @nandaa_actor @RanaProduction0 @thisisysr @adityamusic pic.twitter.com/Id75EJPoZf
- 22 Dec 2022 7:16 AM GMT
#Laththi : First Half Engaging Good So far 👍🏻#Vishal Acting nice👍🏻— Tharani ᖇᵗк (@iam_Tharani) December 22, 2022
Interval block & Ramana role👌🏻#LaththiFromToday @VishalKOfficial @RanaProduction0
- 22 Dec 2022 7:15 AM GMT
#Laththi Second Half pathila #NaaisekarReturns Pottanunga 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣— Sehwag M 🇮🇳 (@SehwagM45) December 22, 2022
- 22 Dec 2022 7:14 AM GMT
#Laththi Hit Or Flop ? #Laatti #Vishal— Vaishnav (@Vais_hnav_dQ) December 22, 2022
- 22 Dec 2022 7:14 AM GMT
#Laththi: Over Dramatic with High Action sequences— 𝐁𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐦𝐚 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐬 (@BheeshmaTalks) December 22, 2022
Sentiment scenes are too heavy to handle
1st Half Ok but Second Half too much lag
some scenes tests patience
Vishal Ok but Emotional scenes not good https://t.co/IBUamSRAbr
- 22 Dec 2022 7:14 AM GMT
Worldwide From Today !— RENFLIXMEDIA (@renflixmedia) December 22, 2022
Enjoy High Octane Action Entertainer 💥🔥
Book Tickets @ https://t.co/tT5CKwww2v#Laththi #Laatti#LaththiFromToday@VishalKOfficial @TheSunainaa @nandaa_actor @thisisysr @RanaProduction0 pic.twitter.com/cTTieX0FxN