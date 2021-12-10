Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 10 December 2021
- 10 Dec 2021 4:15 AM GMT
Polling for six local body MLC election began under five districts of Telangana today. As many as 26 candidates are in race for each MLC seat in district in Khammmam, Medak, Nalgonda, Adilabad and two seats in Karimnagar. The election will be held from 8 am to 4 pm adhering to the COVID-19 norms. Meanwhile, the police tightened the security at the polling centres to avoid any untoward incidents. The counting of votes will takes place on December 14.Read more
- 10 Dec 2021 3:05 AM GMT
Vijayawada: The computer-based test (CBT) of Indian Railways Central Employment Notification will commence tentatively from February 23, 2022 in multiple phases, subject to the prevailing conditions and the government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to chief public relations officer Ch Rakesh. He said in a statement here on Thursday that the link of viewing exam city and date and downloading of travelling authority of SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites in due course 10 days prior to start of exam.Read more
- 10 Dec 2021 3:04 AM GMT
