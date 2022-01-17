Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 17 January 2022
- 17 Jan 2022 5:25 AM GMT
A fast food eatery owner was attacked by a man after being rejected food supply at night here at Jeedimetla. The victim was identified as Bidyadhar (32), the owner of a fast food centre at Subhash Nagar bus stop. Going into details, the accused, Yasin was running a pan shop near the fast food centre. Yasin went to Bidyadhar while the latter was closing the eatery and asked for food. Bidyadhar told him the food was finished and closing his shop which resulted in a quarrel between the two.Read more
- 17 Jan 2022 5:23 AM GMT
A tragic incident took place in the Chittoor district where a man mistakenly beheaded another man under the influence of alcohol while celebrating the cattle festival. Going into the details, a cattle festival as part of the Sankranti celebrations was held on Sunday night at Valasapalle near Madanapalle of Chittoor district. All the villagers paid obeisances at night to the Ellamma temple near the village and offered prayers.Read more