YS Jagan conducts review on covid control measures amid increase in cases

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday has been conducting a review over the covid control measures and the medical health department in the wake of the rising number of cases. Deputy CM Alla Nani, CS Sameer Sharma and senior officials were present.



The Andhra Pradesh government has placed a key focus on tracing and testing as part of corona regulation. It has already made all arrangements, including oxygen. Meanwhile, Night curfew will come into effect from tomorrow. The government also warned of imposing fines if the covid regulations are not followed.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases have been increasing in the state and across the country rapidly and the governments are taking all measures to contact the virus. Most governments have extended the holidays for the schools and colleges while Andhra Pradesh government has said that there is no extention of holidays. However, the government is likely to take a call today on extension of the holidays and to impose online classes.

On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh reported 4570 fresh cases taking the total tally to 21,06,280 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, one death reported on Sunday in Chittoor taking the toll to 14510. On the other hand, as many as 669 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 20,65,000 and there are currently 26,770 active cases.