Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 21 January 2022
Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 21 January 2022
Live Updates today on 21 January 2022: The Hans India blog provides you the latest news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break
Live Updates
- 21 Jan 2022 1:15 PM GMT
Andhra Pradesh reported 13,212 fresh Coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 21,53,268 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, five deaths reported on Thursday taking the toll to 14532. On the other hand, as many as 2952 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 20,74,600 and there are currently 64,136 active cases. According to district-wise data, Visakhapatnam district reported 2244 new infections, followed by Chittoor 1585 and Anantapur 1235 while West Godavari has logged the least cases with 596 new cases in the last twenty-four hours.Read more
- 21 Jan 2022 12:42 PM GMT
Kodali Nani challenged the TDP that he will give up politics if they prove that casinos and poker were organised at the K Convention and was ready to die if necessary. It is learned that the main opposition TDP has targeted the K Convention Center belonging to Minister Kodali Nani and a fact check team of the party has been to Gudivada today. In the wake of the allegations, Minister Kodali Nani on Friday reacted strongly to the TDP's allegations.Read more
- 21 Jan 2022 11:53 AM GMT
The Special Operations Team (SOT) of Shamshabad police along with Miyapur police on Friday busted a ganja peddling racket and seized 800 kilograms of ganja, a car and a truck, altogether worth Rs 1.80 crore. The police said that the racket is being operated between Odisha and Maharashtra. A six-member gang was arrested by the police. They were identified as Ashok Kule, Amol Athawale, Rahul Kumar Singh, Vilash Jagannath Phachore, Firoz Momin and Sudam Ghotekar, all belonging to Maharashtra and Odisha. While two others Subhash and Vikas who are also involved in the racket were absconding, they added.Read more
- 21 Jan 2022 10:57 AM GMT
Telangana government on Friday sanctioned Rs 250 crore for the construction of four railway over bridges in the state. A total of Rs 450 crores will be spent including Rs 154.80 crore by Indian railways. The construction of railway over bridges is taken up by roads and buildings department. On the occasion, the roads and buildings minsiter V Prashanth Reddy thanked the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for providing administrative sanction of Rs 404.82 crore for executing the projects.Read more
- 21 Jan 2022 10:52 AM GMT
The Andhra Pradesh state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ended a short while ago. The meeting discussed several key issues and took decisions on the same. The Cabinet approved several crucial issues, including the PRC fitment, increase in retirement age of employees to 62 years. The cabinet also approved the proposal for the allotment of houses in Jagananna townships to employees and decided to give 10 percent plots in townships to employees with a 20 percent rebate.Read more
- 21 Jan 2022 10:05 AM GMT
The Andhra Pradesh employees unions have convened a meeting against the new PRC recently announced by the government. AP JAC, AP Amravati JAC, President and General Secretaries of Government Employees Union, and Secretariat Employees Union met at NGO Home in Vijayawada. It was decided to give notice of strike on the 24th of this month to government. Meanwhile, the unions on Friday will request CS Sameer Sharma to give salaries of January on old PRC basis.Read more
- 21 Jan 2022 9:30 AM GMT
The school education department has issued a circular to district education officials and regional directors to complete the second phase of mapping of public schools by the 22nd of this month. It is a known fact that the government is introducing Foundation education system in school education as per the new education policy. As part of this, grades 3, 4 and 5 in elementary schools are being added to nearby high schools. The Department of School Education has recently directed that the mapping of schools within a range of one kilometer be completed in the first phase followed by mapping of schools within a range of 2 km, 3 km and beyond.Read more
- 21 Jan 2022 8:34 AM GMT
People can now stop waiting for LPG cylinder to deliver at their doorstep as with the tatkal service launched by the Indian Oil corporation, the gas cylinder will be delivered within two hours. The Indian Oil Corporation selected Hyderabad city for the pilot project. The first service of its kind was launched by the Indane and the customers need to pay Rs 25 extra to get the cylinder within two hours. After Indane, HP gas is also prepping up to launch such a tatkal scheme within 2 months.Read more
- 21 Jan 2022 8:04 AM GMT
Tension prevailed at Minister Kodali Nani's constituency Gudivada in Krishna district in the wake of TDP's fact check team's visit to the Kodali Convention Centre in Gudivada where casino was allegedly organised. Upon learning of the arrival of the TDP team, the YSRCP cadre reached the Convention Center. The police were deployed in large number to avoid untoward incidents. In this context, arrangements have been made to prevent any untoward incidents between the YSRCP-TDP communities by setting up barricades on the main road. Special forces led by DSP Satyanandam were deployed at Gudivada Nehru Chowk, constituency TDP office. Under these circumstances, there was widespread concern whether the police would allow the TDP verification team to visit Kodali Convention Centre. Meanwhile, Minister Kodali Nani left for Amaravati to attend a cabinet meeting.Read more
- 21 Jan 2022 6:45 AM GMT
Waltair Railway Division Senior DCM AK Tripathi said in a statement that the East Coast Railway had taken steps to resume the issue of general tickets on the respective trains. He said that the general traveling tickets will be available at the General Counters at all stations from the 21st of this month.Read more