Andhra Pradesh logs 13,212 new coronavirus cases and five deaths today

Andhra Pradesh reported 13,212 fresh Coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 21,53,268 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, five deaths reported on Friday taking the toll to 14532. On the other hand, as many as 2952 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 20,74,600 and there are currently 64,136 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Visakhapatnam district reported 2244 new infections, followed by Chittoor 1585 and Anantapur 1235 while West Godavari has logged the least cases with 596 new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.20 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 44,516 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 3,47,354 cases and 703 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.







