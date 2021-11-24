Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 24 November 2021
Live Updates
- 24 Nov 2021 4:56 AM GMT
The Assembly session has been continued for the fifth day. The government of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday as part of the assembly session will introduce another 9 bills in the house and will also bring APSRTC, the Department of Labour annual audit report to the house for the discussion. On the other hand, the government will introduce 11 bills passed in the legislative assembly in the council today. There will be a brief discussion on electricity reforms, roads, and transport facilities in the state.Read more
- 24 Nov 2021 4:56 AM GMT
The LOW PRESSURE over Sri Lanka will make a Strong Convergence on South Andhra Coast, that can cause Extreme Rainfall between November 27th to December 2nd. This is very rare system, rains will be huge this time.— Andhra Pradesh Weatherman (@APWeatherman96) November 24, 2021
More Details - https://t.co/09lAd4xZKH pic.twitter.com/Jr54yHo2RG
- 24 Nov 2021 4:54 AM GMT
A man from Nalgonda who went to Mali for work died with illness in Dubai on Monday. Madar Goud (50), is a native of Urumadla in Chityal mandal of Nalgonda district. He went to Mali country where he worked as a borewell driller. Madar is said to have fallen ill and decided to return home. He boarded a flight to Hyderabad on Monday, however, his condition deteriorated following which the flight staff made emergency landing in Dubai and shifted him to a hospital. Madar died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dubai at 11.50 pm on Monday. The family of the deceased requested the government to help them in bringing back the body to Nalgonda.