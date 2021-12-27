Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 27 December 2021
- 27 Dec 2021 5:38 AM GMT
TPCC president Revanth Reddy was put under house arrest in his residence in Hyderabad ahead of the Rachabanda programme in Erravalli. Revanth Reddy on Sunday announced that the party would organize Rachabanda programme in Erravelli today to show the media as to how the CM is cultivating paddy crop in 150 acres of his house while discouraging farmers from cultivating paddy in Yasangi. In the view of it, the police reached Revanth Reddy's house on Monday morning and house arrested him. The police also set up barricades near his house. Meanwhile, the Congress leaders who were on their way to Erravelli were also kept under house arrest. Condemning the arrest, Congress party leaders like V Hanumantha Rao, Ponnaa Lakshmaiah, Shabbir Ali and Madhu Yaski questioned the Chief Minister as to why he was stopping the Congress leaders from conducting Rachabanda.
- 27 Dec 2021 5:27 AM GMT
A CRPF head constable of 39th battalion attached to police station has shot dead a Sub-inspector after the latter refused the accept leave of the constable. The incident took place at Venkatapuram police station of Mulugu district on Sunday morning. The sub-inspector, Uma Chander who sustained serious injuries was dead on the spot. After killing the Sub-inspector, the constable shot himself and was admitted to a hospital with grievous head injuries. He was later shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment. The constable was identified as Stephen. Mahesh Chandra, Inspector General of Central South zone launch an inquiry into the incident.
- 27 Dec 2021 5:26 AM GMT
The government of Andhra Pradesh has released incentive funds to the Gram Panchayats where the elections were held unanimously. It is known that panchayat elections were held in January and February this year in over 13,000 villages in the state. In 2,001 gram panchayats, the posts of Sarpanch and ward members were unanimously approved. The highest number of 358 panchayats in Chittoor district followed by 245 in Guntur district, 248 in YSR district, and 192 in Prakasam district were ended up unanimously. Panchayat elections were unanimous in at least 36 villages in the Anantapur district.Read more