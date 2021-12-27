TTD to release Break Darshan tickets of January, February quota tomorrow

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has given good news for the devotees of Lord Venkateswara stating that it will release the quota of Srivani break darshan tickets for the months of January and February 2022 on December 28 at 3 pm Online. The TTD said that Break Darshan tickets of Rs. 1000 and short Darshan tickets of Rs. 500 will be available online for devotees for January 1. Also, Rs. 1000 Mahalaghu Darshan and Rs. 300 tickets on Vaikuntha Ekadashi on January 13 will be available online and devotees are advised to book the tickets.

According to TTD, on the occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi, Laghu darshan tickets of Rs. 500 will be available online for devotees at the rate of 2000 tickets per day for nine days from January 14 to 22 and during the months of January and February, tickets for Break Darshan of Rs. 500 will be available at a rate of 200 per day from Monday to Friday and 300 per day on Saturday and Sunday respectively. TTD advised devotees to take advantage of this opportunity.

Meanwhile, TTD has released Sarvadarshan tickets for January on Monday at the rate of 5,000 per day from 13th to 22nd January and 10000 tickets per day for the remaining days, However, as soon as the tickets were released online today morning, the devotees have booked all the tickets within fifteen minutes.