Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 29 September 2021

Live Updates: The Hans India blog provides you the latest coronavirus cases news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad rains and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live News updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.
Weather in Hyderabad will be 30 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 22 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:06 AM and will set at 6:07 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on September 29 will be 95% and Air Quality will be Fair with 24 AQI.
Weather in Vijayawada will be 32 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 26 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:57 AM and will set at 5:58 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on September 29 will be 90% and Air Quality will be Fair with 30 AQI.
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on September 29 (21 Safar, 1443); Fajr: 4:55 AM; Sunrise: 6:06 AM; Dhuhr: 12:07 PM; Asr: 3:29 PM; Maghrib: 6:07 PM; Isha: 7:19 PM.
Live Updates
- 29 Sep 2021 12:08 PM GMT
On the occasion of the Dussehra Festival Officials are gearing up for the distribution of Bathukamma Sarees from 2nd of October at Bahudoor pura on Wednesday.
- 29 Sep 2021 12:04 PM GMT
Low laying residential area of Chadhar Ghat, Moosarambagh, GHMC officials issues notice to evacuate the flood effect area's and to send to safer zones on Wednesday.
- 29 Sep 2021 11:59 AM GMT
Anantapur: JNTUA, with the vision of Improving Skills, Innovative Ideas, Team Management, Competitive Mindset, Skill Development and Incubation Centre (SDIC) of JNTUA, Ananthapuramu is organizing "MAKETHON 2.0" on Oct 2nd
A total of 100 teams registered for Makeathon 1.0, of which 50 teams from across the state were shortlisted for Makeathon 2.0. Students will be able to participate in the exhibition of projects with their prototype, of which the six best projects will receive a cash prize along with merit certificates. The participating teams will be provided with the certificate of participation as well. Registration of candidates will start at 8 am on October 2nd and ends with awards distribution by 3 pm.
- 29 Sep 2021 11:59 AM GMT
Anantapur: As many as 14 fresh Covid positive cases have been reported in the district, while the total number of Covid active cases in the district is 92. The covid active persons are in isolation and are under treatment, according to a DMHO press release. Despite new cases being added every day, the fear of covid is totally missing and the mention of covid 19 has been reduced to a joke by the general public.
- 29 Sep 2021 7:09 AM GMT
TTD suspends VIP break darshans at Tirumala on October 5
The TTD PRO department said in a statement that it was suspending the break darshan in Tirumala on October 5 as Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam will be held at the temple on October 5 in the backdrop of the annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara to be held from October 7 to 15. It has been clarified that no letters of recommendation will be accepted for VIP break darshans on October 4th. Read Full Story
- 29 Sep 2021 7:08 AM GMT
Woman forced to consume alcohol, sexually assaulted later in Nizamabad
In an horrific incident, a woman was forced to drink alcohol and later sexually assaulted by four persons here at Nizamabad on Tuesday night. The incident took place in a room of a private hospital. Read Full Story
- 29 Sep 2021 7:07 AM GMT
Weather update: Rain forecasted to AP amid another low pressure formed in Bay of Bengal
The Andhra Pradesh state is once again likely to receive rain soon after it recovered from cyclone Gulab as another low-pressure area formed in the northwestern Bay of Bengal and the adjoining coast of West Bengal. The Meteorological department said that it is expected to strengthen in the next 24 hours. Light to moderate showers and thundershowers are expected in many parts of the state in the next 48 hours. Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts are likely to receive heavy rains at several places. Read Full Story
- 29 Sep 2021 7:06 AM GMT
Hyderabad: 8 gates of Musi project opened as inflows continue
Eight gates of Musi project have been opened in the view of heavy inflows to the project. The gates were lifted for about three feet to release 13,401 cusecs of water to the downstream with the same amount of inflows. Read Full Story
- 29 Sep 2021 7:05 AM GMT
Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam slashes 29 September 2021
Gold rates today, 29 September 2021: Gold rates today have slashed at all major cities in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. The Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 43,200 with a fall of Rs.150 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 47,130 with a fall of Rs. 160. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 43,200 per 10 gram 22 carat with a fall of Rs. 150 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 47,130 with a hike of Rs. 160. Read Full Story