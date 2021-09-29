Hyderabad: 8 gates of Musi project opened as inflows continue

Eight gates of Musi project have been opened in the view of heavy inflows to the project. The gates were lifted for about three feet to release 13,401 cusecs of water to the downstream with the same amount of inflows.



The water-level of the project touched to 638.50 feet as against the total water level 645 feet and the current water storage is 2.88 tmc as against the total project capacity of 4.46 tmc.



5 gates of Pulichintala project lifted



The officials on Wednesday lifted five gates of Pulichintala project releasing 61,358 cusecs of water to downstream. The current inflow of the project is 70,812 cusecs. The storage of water at present is 33.40 tmc as against the total water capacity of the project 45.77 tmc.

