Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 7 february 2022
Live Updates today on 7 february 2022: The Hans India blog provides you the latest news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break
Live Updates
- 7 Feb 2022 8:45 AM GMT
YSRCP MLA RK Roja expressed anger against Gaili Bhanu Prakash and warned that the consequences would be severe if false propaganda was made against her. At a press conference on Sunday, she vehemently denied the allegations made against her by Gali Bhanu Prakash. Responding to the allegations, she said that she built a house in Madras when she was the heroine and opined that she had built a house in Hyderabad before joining the YSRCP.
- 7 Feb 2022 6:17 AM GMT
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the road accident in the Anantapur district yesterday. He said that the loss of nine lives in the accident was heartbreaking and expressed his deepest sympathies to the families of the deceased. Also, the Prime Minister announced an exgratia of Rs 2 lakh for kin of the deceased. The tragic road accident that took place on Sunday evening at Budagavi in Uravakonda mandal of Anantapur district was filled with tragedy. A lorry has hit a car that is on its way home after attending a wedding. Nine people were reportedly killed in the incident.
- 7 Feb 2022 6:14 AM GMT
A woman with her three children jumped into Jurala canal here at Pebberu of Mahabubabad district on Sunday night. A youngster who noticed the woman's act, jumped into the water and managed to rescue a boy, while the woman and her two children drowned in the lake. Going into details, the man, identified as Swamy got married to Bhavya 10 years ago and the couple had three children -- Gnaneshwari (5), Varun (3), Niharika (1). The couple is said to have been quarrelling for some time and an argument escalated between the two on Sunday following which Bhavya along with her three children jumped into the water.
- 7 Feb 2022 6:13 AM GMT
In a horrific incident, Nine people dead in a massive road accident in Anantapur on Sunday. Going into the details, Prashanti is the only daughter of BJP leader Koka Venkatappa Naidu (58) of Nimbagallu village in the mandal. Being an only child, he raised her with lot of affection. Meanwhile, on Sunday morning, Prashanti got married in a grand manner at the Allambhavan Function Hall in Bellary.
- 7 Feb 2022 6:12 AM GMT
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave for Hyderabad on Monday. He will participate in the Sri Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Utsav being held at the city of Sri Rama in Muchintal near Shamshabad. CM Jagan will leave Gannavaram Airport for Hyderabad at 3.50 pm on Monday. He will arrive at Shamshabad at 4.30 pm and proceed to the ceremony area from there. After participating in the celebrations of Sri Ramanuja, CM Jagan will return to Tadepalli at 9.05 pm.
- 7 Feb 2022 6:11 AM GMT
The Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will visit Yadadri today. The CM's visit to Yadadri comes in the wake of decline in COVID-19 cases. The Chief Minister will visit Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri to inspect the temple renovation works. He will discuss with the officials on the conduct of Sudarshana Yagam and other arrangements including the temple cleansing as the works are nearing completion.